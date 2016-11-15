Brian Cody ratified for 19th season as Kilkenny boss

Brian Cody will lead Kilkenny into the 2017 season after he was ratified as manager for a 19th on Monday night.

Cody is the most successful inter-county boss of all time, having led the Cats to 11 All-Ireland titles since taking the role in 1999.

And he will be back for another term as Kilkenny look to wrestle the Liam MacCarthy Cup back from Tipperary after defeat in this year’s All-Ireland final.

Michael Dempsey, Derek Lyng and James McGarry have been retained as selectors, while Eddie Brenna n is to continue as Under-21 manager.