Borris-Kilcotton prevail in Laois hurling replay

A tight affair at O’Mooore Park saw the winners come from behind

Borris-Kilcotton 1-18 Rathdowney-Errill 2-10

Sometimes replays don’t produce the same excitement as the original but the Laois hurling decider at O’Moore Park on Sunday threw up another thrilling affair, but this time the underdog stood firm in defence and led for most of the game.

Within a minute and half Borris-Kilcotton had a goal on the board from Neil Foyle bringing his total to three over the two games. PJ Scully then pointed from a free and it was his dazzling display from placed balls that finally saw off the favourites who appearing in their sixth decider and ended the Rathdowney-Errill record of never having lost a final.

John Purcell opened the Rathdowney-Errill account with an opportunist goal in the sixth minute and the teams were level at the end of the quarter. PJ Scully then fired over a brace and at the interval Borris-Kilcotton led 1-7 to 1-5.

Ross King was the chief marksman but he was the only forward to threaten and when Scully posted two early points on the resumption the winds of change were blowing in favour of the Ken Hogan managed side.

Just as his brother did in the first half Pat Purcell shot a goal at the end of the third quarter to level the game. The final quarter saw Borris-Kilcotton pull away courtesy of two superb points by midfielders Dan Fitzpatrick and Colm Stapleton and by then Rathdowney-Errill were running out of steam.

Borris-Kilcotton: E. Fleming; N Delaney, S Finan, B Stapleton; J Fitzpatrick, M Whelan, P Whelan (0-1); D Fitzpatrick (0-1), C Stapleton (0-1); A Dunphy, J Campion (0-2), N Foyle (1-1); E Fitzpatrick, PJ Scully (0-12), D Quinlan; E Fitzpatrick for D Quinlan 46m.

Rathdowney-Errill: N Brennan; J Creagh, B Campion, A Delaney; J Keane, J Fitzpatrick, E Killeen; P Purcell (1-0), D Poynton; J Kelly, L O’Connell, J Ryan; J Purcell (1-0), R King (0-9), T Dowling; Subs S Dollard for D Poynton28m, E Bourke for J Kelly H/T, J Corrigan (0-1) for L O’Connell 42m,E Meagher for J Purcell 51m,P McKane for T Dowling 56m.

Referee: Broughan O’Reilly (Portlaoise).

