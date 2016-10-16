Ballyhale Shamrocks to meet O’Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny final

O’Loughlin Gaels 2-13 Rower-Inistioge 0-16

Two goals in three minutes helped O’Loughlin Gaels blast their way into the Kilkenny senior hurling county final.

Martin Comerford and Alan Geoghegan delivered the hammer blows, striking late in the first half, as the city side got the better of the Rower-Inistioge at Nowlan Park.

The Rower started well, and led by 0-6 to 0-4, before the two goals helped O’Loughlin’s move into a 2-5 to 0-8 lead by half-time. The city side maintained that cushion throughout the second half - at one stage they led by six points - but atlthough a Darragh Joyce-inspired Rower pushed hard they couldn’t catch their rivals, who finished with 14 men following the late dismissal of midfielder Paddy Butler.

O’Loughlin Gaels: S. Murphy; A. Forristal, A. Kearns, E. Kearns; A. O’Brien, B. Hogan, P. Deegan; H. Lawlor, P. Butler; A. Geoghegan, M. Kelly, E. Grant; S. Johnson, M. Bergin, M. Comerford. Subs: D. Burke for Lawlor, S. Bolger for Geoghegan.

Scorers: M. Comerford (1-3); M. Bergin (0-5, 0-3 frees); A. Geoghegan (1-0); M. Kelly (0-3); P. Butler, S. Bolger (0-1 each).

Rower-Inistioge: P. Lyng; E. Doyle, S. Cummins, J. Doyle; R. Galavan, K. Joyce, S. Ryan; C. Ryan, S. Grace; P. Lyng, D. Joyce, R. Leahy; M. Grace, T. Murphy, C. Joyce. Subs: K. Murphy for S. Grace, D. Lyng for C. Joyce.

Scorers: D. Joyce (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65); P. Lyng (0-3); M. Grace, C. Joyce, K. Murphy (0-1 each).

Referee: P. Burke.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-19 Clara 0-16

A strong start helped Ballyhale Shamrocks dethrone county champions Clara and set up a November clash with O’Loughlin Gaels.

Led by T.J. Reid and Henry Shefflin the Shamrocks raced out of the blocks in the opening quarter, surging into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead. Clara fought back, Chris Bolger helping his side to get moving, but they still trailed by three points at the break (0-10 to 0-7).

Helped by Bolger’s accuracy Clara continued to improve in the second half. They even took the lead with 12 minutes to go, Jason Byrne and Conor O’Shea firing over two quickfire points, but when Ballyhale upped their game they took control again. Colin Fennelly played his part, shooting three points in the closing stages to earn his side their place in the final.

Ballyhale Shamrocks: J. Connolly; K. Mullen, P. Holden, D. Mullen; R. Reid, J. Holden, B. Aylward; M. Aylward, H. Shefflin; C. Fennelly, E. Reid, T.J. Reid; R. Corcoran, B. Cody, P. Mullen. Sub: J. Cuddihy for Cody.

Scorers: T.J. Reid (0-9, 0-4 frees); C. Fennelly (0-4); H. Shefflin (0-3, 0-1 free); R. Reid, E. Reid, R. Corcoran (0-1 each).

Clara: K. Nolan; T. Ryan, S. O’Shea, D. Nolan; N. Prendergast, S. Prendergast, D. Langton; J. Langton, L. Ryan; L. Ryan, C. O’Shea, J. Byrne; C. Prendergast, A. Murphy, C. Bolger. Subs: J. Nolan for Murphy, C. Phelan for Liam Ryan.

Scorers: C. Bolger (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65); N. Prendergast, J. Langton, Lester Ryan, Liam Ryan, C. O’Shea, J. Byrne, C. Prendergast (0-1 each).

Referee: Raymond Byrne.