All-Ireland SHC final: Tipperary player ratings

Darren Gleeson: 8

Turned a Colin Fennelly goal into a Kilkenny 65, dropped a wealth of ball down on Paul Murphy and Bubbles O’Dwyer in a tactic that paid handsomely and denied Richie Hogan with a magnificent late save.

Cathal Barrett: 8

Burst out of defence umpteen times to deliver a performance that should strip Paul Murphy of the right corner back All Star when the individual awards are showered upon this team.

James Barry: 7

Colin Fennelly was on course to being crowned hurler of the year until he met this hero from Upperchurch Drombane. Fennelly left Croke Park scoreless and possibly awardless.

Michael Cahill: 7

Had a superb games in patches but his young marker, Kevin Kelly, helped himself to 1-2. Not that he was at fault for the goal or a sideline cut sailing over. Mirrored Barrett for impact.

Seamus Kennedy: 8

A wonderful piece of recruitment from the football panel by Michael Ryan. Absolute quality at right wing back, this was reinforced by his 11th minute point to punish a TJ Reid error.

Ronan Maher: 8

Some shaky moments but ensured that Richie Hogan, or any Kilkenny man for that matter, could not cut through from centre forward. That denied Kilkenny goal chances and makes him a genuine contributor to this victory.

Pádraic Maher: 8

Perhaps this brilliant wing back’s greatest season so far. As would be expected from the 27 year old who gifted Tipperary people the emptying of Joe Canning, his cracking point told Kilkenny the scores would come from wherever they were needed.

Brendan Maher: 8

Ran hard all day long to finish as the game’s outstanding midfielder in an area Tipperary needed to dominate. Follows Eoin Kelly into a rare gang of just 15 All-Ireland winning Tipperary captains.

Michael Breen: 6

Despite being pulled on 45 minutes, he was a valuable figure all season as Tipperary sought a powerful midfielder to match the threat of Michael Fennelly. Of course that was not needed here.

Dan McCormack: 6

Work horse who took a lovely point after quality work by Noel McGrath and Bubbles O’Dwyer but after a few wides made way for Niall O’Meara on 62 minutes.

Patrick Maher: 8

The beast of Lorrha Dorrha was enveloping people with sheer will and when that did not suffice, simply overpowered any Kilkenny man who hunted the same ball he sought. Immense force.

Noel McGrath: 7

The early point had genuine value but the fact he created the second goal for John - and the sight of Brian lifting the minor trophy - are little moments that will last forever on this day of days for the McGrath clan.

John O’Dwyer: 9

Stunning performance: a sideline cut, two huge points from play, a free from his own half and a goal despite Paul Murphy’s close attention. Fantastic, natural hurler who delivered the game of his life when Tipp needed it most.

Seamus Callanan: 9

Tortured Joey Holden, the All Star fullback was unable to lay a hand on him, not even slow or foul this colossus in Tipperary’s attack these past three years. 13 points. Nine from play. Unmarkable.

John McGrath: 8

A display that could secure an all-Tipperary full forward line at the All Stars banquet, contributing vital points down the stretch after tearing the net apart for the second goal.

Bench: 8

Jason Forde’s two points after replacing Breen were crucial to victory, especially the first strike as Kevin Kelly had just goaled for Kilkenny. The rest contributed adequately.