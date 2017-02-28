Guarded welcome by Gallagher and Gavin for GAA changes

Dublin find it hard going again as they are put through the wringer by Donegal

Keith Duggan

Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher with Dublin’s John Small, Jack McCaffrey and Eric Lowndes at Ballybofey on Sunday. Photograph: INPHO

Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher with Dublin’s John Small, Jack McCaffrey and Eric Lowndes at Ballybofey on Sunday. Photograph: INPHO

While Sunday’s draw between Dublin and Donegal was a typical February football match, mud-splattered, tense, mistaken-ridden and exhilarating, the Championship changes ushered through the GAA annual congress on Saturday formed much of the post-match conversation.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.