Gearóid Hegarty inspires UL to victory over DIT

Limerick students pull away from Dublin rivals to book semi-final place in Sigerson Cup

Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty (left) was a star man for UL footballers against DIT. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho.

SIGERSON CUP

UL 0-10

DIT 0-7

University of Limerick qualified for the Sigerson Cup semi-finals for the second year in a row when they edged an unlikely win against DIT in Limerick on Thursday.

Dublin IT swept into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead inside the opening 19 minutes but inspired by Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty the home side hit back and were level 0-6 each at the interval.

Liam Irwin’s free had DIT back in front within minutes of the restart but remarkably the Dublin side could not manage a score from then to the finish.

Hegarty, Niall McDonnell, Fergal Boland and Kerry ace Michael Geaney had second-half points for UL who meet champions UCD in the semi-final.

UL: C O’Driscoll (Cork), C Long (Kerry), J Mullins (Cork), D Brosnan (Kerry); P White (Limerick), LBoland (Tipperary), P Lillis (Clare); G Hegarty (Limerick, 0-2), C Sheehan (Limerick); F Boland (Mayo, 0-2)), M Geaney (Kerry, 0-1), B O’Keeffe (Kerry, 0-2, two frees); S Ryan (Kerry, 0-1), D Daly (Kerry), N McDermott (Cavan, 0-2, frees). Subs: S Courtney (Kerry) for Brosnan (27 mins), C O’Dea (Clare) for Ryan (55 mins), J Naughton (Limerick) for McDermott (59 mins).

DIT: L Molloy (Dublin); S Clayton (Dublin), C McGill (Meath), L Hughes (Longford); G O’Reilly (Dublin), A Waters (Dublin), E Flanagan (Cavan); T Corcoran (Roscommon), C O’Shea,(Mayo); C Kavanagh (Kildare), C Thompson (Donegal, 0-2), G Guilfoyle (Offaly); L Irwin (Mayo, 0-3, frees), C Madden (Cavan, 0-1), K O’Gara (Dublin, 0-1). Subs: D McAllister (Monaghan) for Madden (38 mins), R Scott (Antrim) for Thompson (BC, 57 mins).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).

