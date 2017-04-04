‘When I played with him I looked for him and in training I steered clear of him’

Statement by Colm Cooper

Today I wish to announce my retirement from the Kerry Senior Football team. It has been an amazing journey and one that I never wanted to end, however, I feel that this is the right time for me step away from inter county football. Representing the Kingdom for the past seventeen years has given me a tremendous amount of pride and satisfaction.

To my Kerry teammates that I have soldiered with throughout the years, thank you for your guidance, patience and friendship. I feel extremely lucky to have experienced so many wonderful highlights with you all.

To get the opportunity to play with, and against, some of the greatest players in the history of the GAA has given me memories that I will always treasure.

During my career I have been very fortunate to work with some outstanding Kerry managers. They gave me the confidence to develop my game which allowed me to perform at the highest level.

I would like to thank the Kerry County Board, backroom staff and medical teams for their constant help and support throughout my career.

A huge thank you to the loyal Kerry fans at home and abroad for their continuous support. I now become a supporter and wish the team all the best in their quest for honours in 2017.

I would like to thank my club Dr. Crokes for nurturing my talents and giving me the belief that there was no limit to what I could achieve, also to get the opportunity to Captain Kerry teams is something I’m extremely privileged to have done.

I’m looking forward to continuing my Dr. Crokes career.

Finally to my family, without you none of my successes would have been possible. Through the ups and downs, you were the people that believed in me and kept me going. For this I am forever grateful.

It is very rare for people to achieve their ultimate dreams in life – I just have.

Colm.

Statement from Kerry Senior Football Manager – Eamonn Fitzmaurice

On behalf of the players and management I would like to congratulate Colm Cooper on his retirement from inter county football. He has been an incredible servant to the green and gold since his debut 15 years ago in a division 2 League final in 2002 where he scored a goal with his first touch of the ball which set the tone for what was to follow. His list of honours outlines what an illustrious career he has had.

I was lucky enough to have both played with and managed him. As a player when on the ball in matches I looked for him and in training I tended to steer clear of him. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him as manager. When I first took over Kerry one of the main things I wanted to do for the 2013 season was to release Colm from the confines of the inside line and allow him to express himself from centre forward. It was a fresh challenge for him and he set about learning the intricacies of his new position with gusto.

Graham Canty of Cork is chased by Colm Cooper, Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Declan O’Sullivan of Kerry during a 2006 league match. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

On a training camp to Portugal one evening in April that year we played flat out football. I can still vividly recall his performance on that beautiful sunny evening as he put on a clinic of how a playmaker should run the game from 11. The excitement that generated in the group was incredible. Unfortunately we did come up short in 2013 but he had an excellent summer culminating in his signature performance in the All Ireland semi final. There was one moment prior to James O Donoghue’s goal when he had to take a step back to buy himself the half yard and half second necessary for the move to develop sufficiently before he threaded a delightful pass to Donnchadh Walsh who in turn set up James for the goal. It was Colm exemplified in one score. His awareness and decision making is on a different level. His ability to slow everything down for a second, his skills and of course that bit of magic he possesses with a feint or a dummy is what makes him so unique.

His iron will to win and his leadership abilities shone through also. While recovering from a serious injury during the summer of 2014 he helped to drive the squad towards the All Ireland which depicted what a team player he was. He was one of the few players that managed to transcend county loyalties and was a player that people from all over the country loved to watch. He has given us all countless hours of enjoyment.

I wish him all the best for the future on and off the field.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Statement by the Chairman of Kerry County Committee – Tim Murphy

The announcement today of Colm Cooper’s retirement from Intercounty football marks the end of a glittering career of one of the most iconic figures in the history of Gaelic football.

There is an old saying that “Good players inspire themselves but Great players inspire others”

Colm, not only inspired his fellow teammates on the field of play, but generations of people, young and old - all over Ireland and beyond. His natural talent and inherent ability to deliver on the big occasion pulled Kerry through many difficult games.

Jack O’Connor with Cooper in 2009. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A gentleman both on and off the field Colm is an unassuming, self-effacing individual who epitomises everything that is great about the GAA. He captured the hearts and minds of people of all ages, is instantly recognisable and one of the most admired and revered Gaelic footballers of all time.

Words cannot adequately capture the contribution that Colm has made to our County.

On behalf of all Kerry people I wish to thank Colm for everything he has done and wish him all the very best in his retirement.

Ní bheidh a leitheád ann arís.

Tim Murphy, Cathaoirleach, Coiste Chontae Chiarrai.

Statement from former Kerry Senior Football Manager – Jack O’Connor

It was a privilege for me to work with Colm Cooper. He was the most intelligent player I have ever seen. I remember saying one time that Cooper had forgotten more about football than the rest of us will ever know. He always thought a couple of steps ahead of everyone else. Outside of his brilliance and his fantastic individual scores what was remarkable about Colm was that he got more satisfaction out of making a score than getting one himself. In that regard he was totally without ego and a complete team player. He has been a tremendous role model in Kerry and throughout the GAA world and the younger generation adore him.

I brought him in to speak to the Kerry Minor panel a couple of years ago and their mouths were open listening to him. He should stay involved in Kerry football in some capacity because we can’t afford to lose the kind of intelligence that he has.

For now, thanks for the great memories Colm – there will never be another one like you.

Jack O’Connor.

Statement on behalf of Dr Crokes GAA Club

Colm Cooper always was, and still is, a fantastic clubman. He comes from a family that has made a tremendous contribution over the years to our club and many continue to play a key role coaching within the club.

Cooper celebrates with manager Dr Crokes Pat O’Shea after winning the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Colm, probably the most gifted footballer of his generation, never forgot where he came from and has always made himself available whenever needed by the club.

Congratulations Colm on a great career with Kerry.

Denis Coleman, Cathaoirleach.

Colm Cooper – Factfile

Club: Dr Crokes

DOB: 3/6/83

Height: 6’ 0

Weight: 78.5 Kg

Occupation: AIB Bank Official

Championship Debut: V Limerick 2002

Championship Appearances: 85

Championship Scores: 23-283

1st League game for Kerry: V Laois 2002

League Appearances: 60

League Scores: 12-165

Minor experience with Kerry: 2000, 2001.

U21 experience with Kerry: 2002, 2003, 2004.

Career through the years

2000: First county medal at 17 with Dr Crokes.

2002: Kerry championship debut v Limerick and first All Star.

2003: First Munster championship.

2004: First All-Ireland and Texaco Footballer of the Year.

2005: Played for Ireland in international rules.

2006: Second All-Ireland with Kerry and first Munster club medal, defeating next Sunday’s opponents The Nire in the final. Defeated by Crossmaglen in the All-Ireland final replay the following March.

2007: Third All-Ireland with Kerry.

2009: Fourth All-Ireland with Kerry.

2010-13: Four successive county titles with Dr Crokes.

2011-13: Three successive Munster club titles with Dr Crokes but defeated in subsequent All-Ireland semi-finals by Crossmaglen Ranmgers, Ballymun Kickhams and Castlebar Mitchels.

2013: Eighth All Star award.

2014: Ruptures cruciate ligament in All-Ireland semi-final against Castlebar. Misses Kerry’s All-Ireland win later in the year

2016: Sixth county medal with Dr Crokes and fifth Munster club title.

2017: Finally an All-Ireland club medal with Dr Crokes and scores a goal in the final against Slaughtneil.