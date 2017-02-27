Tyrone v Cavan league game refixed for March 12th

The Allianz Football League Division One clash between Tyrone and Cavan has been refixed for Healy Park on Sunday March 12th, with a 2pm throw-in.

Sunday’s scheduled encounter was postponed with just over half an hour before it was due to start due to a waterlogged pitch at the Omagh venue.

Both Ulster sides will now play face hectic schedules in March, playing on all four weekends.

Tyrone host Division One leaders Monaghan next Saturday night, followed by the refixture with Cavan the following Sunday. A trip to play Donegal in Ballybogey on Saturday March 18th will make it a hat-trick of all-Ulster clashes for Mickey Harte’s side before a home game against Mayo on Sunday March 26th.

Cavan start off at home to Donegal next Saturday night and follow up the refixture with a trip to play Mayo before hosting Kerry.