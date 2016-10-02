Two second-half goals help Scotstown retain Monaghan title
Conor McManus performs heroics for Clontibret but it is not enough to halt champions
Scotstown’s Mark Duffy and Conor McManus of Clontibret during the Monaghan SFC final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
MONAGHAN SFC FINAL
Scotsown 2-13 Clontibret 1-12
A two-goal salvo by Orin Heaphey and Kieran Hughes inside a minute midway through the second half set Scotstown up to complete a two in row for the first time since the 1992/’93 season and killed off any hope of Clontibret dethroning the reigning champions.
At the end of a closely contested first half the sides were level, Clontibret 1-6, Scotstown 0-9, after being level six times and the lead changing hands on a number of occasions.
Paraic Boyle got a fist to a breaking ball for the Clontibret goal in the 12th minute, with Conor McManus keeping Clontibret in touch from frees.
Scotstown opened a two-point lead within minutes of the restart but Clontibret, courtesy of McManus, were level by the 11th minute.
However, they were hit with a double whammy that turned the game in the champions’favour and while Clontibret kept going to the finish they just could not engineer the goal they needed to have a chance of salvaging the game. n In Sligo, a dominant second-half display saw Tourlestrane run out 1-14 to 1-7 winners over St Mary’s while in Louth Seán O’Mahonys claimed their first ever senior county title with a 1-11 to 1-9 triumph over Ardee St Mary’s.
SCOTSTOWN: R Beggan (0-1, free); P Sherlock, M Duffy, D McArdle; F McPhillips, K Hughes (1-2, 0-1 free), E Caulfield; F Caulfield, J Turley; R McKenna, D Morgan, S Mohan (0-1); O Heaphey (1-1), D Hughes (0-3), S Carey (0-5, four frees). Subs: P Keenan for F Caulfield, B McGinnity for R McKen
CLONTIBRET: D McDonnell; C Duffy, C Boyle, D Mooney; B Greenan, M Corey, C Greenan, V Corey (0-1); K Greenan, D Savage; D Carragher, P Boyle (1-0); P McGuigan, K Lavelle, C McManus (0-11, eight frees). Subs: R McGuigan for K Greenan, R Gorman for C Duffy, F Mone for K Lavelle, D Barry for M Corey, F Hughes for R McGuigan.
Referee: S Gilsenan (Donaghmoyne).