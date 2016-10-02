Two second-half goals help Scotstown retain Monaghan title

MONAGHAN SFC FINAL

Scotsown 2-13 Clontibret 1-12

A two-goal salvo by Orin Heaphey and Kieran Hughes inside a minute midway through the second half set Scotstown up to complete a two in row for the first time since the 1992/’93 season and killed off any hope of Clontibret dethroning the reigning champions.

At the end of a closely contested first half the sides were level, Clontibret 1-6, Scotstown 0-9, after being level six times and the lead changing hands on a number of occasions.

Paraic Boyle got a fist to a breaking ball for the Clontibret goal in the 12th minute, with Conor McManus keeping Clontibret in touch from frees.

Scotstown opened a two-point lead within minutes of the restart but Clontibret, courtesy of McManus, were level by the 11th minute.

However, they were hit with a double whammy that turned the game in the champions’favour and while Clontibret kept going to the finish they just could not engineer the goal they needed to have a chance of salvaging the game. n In Sligo, a dominant second-half display saw Tourlestrane run out 1-14 to 1-7 winners over St Mary’s while in Louth Seán O’Mahonys claimed their first ever senior county title with a 1-11 to 1-9 triumph over Ardee St Mary’s.

SCOTSTOWN: R Beggan (0-1, free); P Sherlock, M Duffy, D McArdle; F McPhillips, K Hughes (1-2, 0-1 free), E Caulfield; F Caulfield, J Turley; R McKenna, D Morgan, S Mohan (0-1); O Heaphey (1-1), D Hughes (0-3), S Carey (0-5, four frees). Subs: P Keenan for F Caulfield, B McGinnity for R McKen

CLONTIBRET: D McDonnell; C Duffy, C Boyle, D Mooney; B Greenan, M Corey, C Greenan, V Corey (0-1); K Greenan, D Savage; D Carragher, P Boyle (1-0); P McGuigan, K Lavelle, C McManus (0-11, eight frees). Subs: R McGuigan for K Greenan, R Gorman for C Duffy, F Mone for K Lavelle, D Barry for M Corey, F Hughes for R McGuigan.

Referee: S Gilsenan (Donaghmoyne).