Two-goal salvo from Galway leaves Mayo for dead

Galway on course for Connaught title hat-trick as Mayo make history for wrong reasons

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

 

Galway 3-15 Mayo 0-11

An impressive Galway minor side remain on course to win a hat-trick of Connaught titles as they brushed aside a disappointing Mayo team in this Connaught minor football championship preliminary round tie at MacHale Park, Castlebar, on Sunday.

Mayo made history for the wrong reasons as they become the first team in Connaught to exit the minor championship for the first and last time in 2017 as this competition is being replaced by an Under-17 championship next year.

Galway’s sheer class came to the fore in the closing minutes of the first half when they sealed this win with two goals in quick succession from Daniel Kenny, who added to their first goal which came from Mattie Kerrigan after just five minutes.

Mayo were well in the game for a period in the first half with Tom Conroy kicking two good points, but that double-goal salvo from Galway killed this game by the break.

There was no way back for Mayo who trailed by 0-7 to 3-7 at half-time and had to face a very stiff wind in that second half as they struggled to come to terms with a superior and well-organised Galway outfit, who now meet Roscommon in the Connaught semi-final.

GALWAY

O Burke, E McFadden, S Mulkerrin, G Burke, J Glynn, S Fitzgerald, L Boyle, M Barrett (0-1), D Kenny (2-0), B Harlowe, D Silke (0-2, 2f), M Kerrigan (1-0), R Cunningham (0-3), E Murphy (0-5, 3f) P Costello (0-2).

Subs: C Campbell (0-1) for Kerrigan (24), M Tierney (0-1) for Silke (48), C Walsh for Harlowe (50).

MAYO

J McNicholas, J Coyne, M Dervan, O O’Malley, P Towey, G Durcan, C Beirne, J Dawson, C Golding, S McGreal, N Moran, M McGarry (0-1), C Slattery (0-1) , J Gallagher (0-3, 2f) , T Conroy (0-2).

Subs: C Callaghan (0-1) for Golding (24), D Prendergast (0-1) for Slattery (35), M Conroy (0-1) for McGarry (45), S Keane for Prendergast (50), P Lambert for McGreal (54).

Referee: E O’Grady (Leitrim).

