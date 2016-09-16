Tom Parsons comes into Mayo XV for All-Ireland decider

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has named his team to play Dublin in Sunday’s final

Mayo’s Tom Parsons will wear the number nine jersey in Sunday’s All-Ireland final. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Mayo have made one change to the team that beat Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final, for Sunday’s final against Dublin.

Tom Parsons comes in for Barry Moran at midfield - with the outgoing Castlebar Mitchels man having operated as a sweeper against Tipperary to cut out the long ball threat into Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney.

That leaves just one Castlebar player in the starting line-up, despite last year’s Mayo county champions having contested the All-Ireland club final last March.

Following that semi-final victory four weeks ago Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has otherwise stuck with the same winning team, if Mayo play as selected on the programme that is.

The two counties have had numerous tussles in the last number of years with Dublin winning their most recent championship clash, last year’s All Ireland semi-final after a replay. Mayo’s last win over Dublin was in the 2012 All Ireland semi-final.

This Sunday will be Aidan O’Shea’s 40th championship for Mayo having made his debut against New York in 2009 while to date team captain Cillian O’Connor has scored a 17-168 in his 33 championship appearances.

The Mayo team for Sunday’s All Ireland final against Dublin in Croke Park at 3.30pm is:

MAYO: David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites), Brendan Harrison (Aghamore), Donal Vaughan (Ballinrobe), Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis), Lee Keegan (Westport), Colm Boyle (Davitts), Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy), Tom Parsons (Charlestown), Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen), Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber, captain).

