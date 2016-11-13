The Nire hold off Carbery Rangers to book place in Munster final

The Nire 2-15 Carbery Rangers 1-13

Waterford champions, The Nire, outlasted Carbery Rangers during a gruelling 80-minute-plus Munster Club Senior Football Championship semi-final in Clonakilty on Sunday.

They trailed by 1-8 to 0-5 after 37 minutes, but a Liam Lawlor goal off a rebound from Conor Gleeson’s effort striking the crossbar, turned the game on its head as The Nire took over.

The outstanding Gleeson restored parity at 1-9 apiece with 10 minutes’ regulation time remaining with excitement reaching fever pitch in the crowd of just under 2,000.

The Nire twice edged in front with points from a Brian Wall free and Gleeson from play only to be pegged back. Substitute Seamus Hayes punched over the equaliser for the Rosscarbery club two minutes into injury-time for 1-11 apiece and an additional 20 minutes’ extra-time.

Despite Brian Shanahan finding the range within 40 seconds of the restart, Carbery Rangers couldn’t live with their opponents, who claimed a priceless second goal a minute from the end of the first-half of extra-time.

Captain Shane Walsh availed of a slip in front of the Ross goal and duly slotted home to help his side lead by 2-14 to 1-12 at the interval.

There was still time for more drama in the second period, particularly when Ross created a glorious opportunity for Kieran Fitzpatrick, whose powerful 73rd minute shot struck goalkeeper Tommy Wall in the face, forcing him off injured. Moments before Darren Guiry had stretched The Nire’s lead and they held on for the win.

The Nire: T Wall; J McGrath, T O’Gorman, J Barron; S Ryan, J Walsh, D Ryan; S Walsh, captain, (1-0), Dylan Guiry (0-1); Darren Guiry (0-2, one free), S Lawlor, B Wall (0-6, five from frees); L Lawlor (1-0), C Guiry, C Gleeson (0-5). Subs: K Guiry for C Guiry 50 mins, J Mulcahy (0-1) for L Lawlor 51 mins, L Lawlor for B Wall 60 mins, D Murphy for T Wall injured 76 mins, C Mulcahy for Walsh 77 mins, K Brazil for L Lawlor 82 mins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carbery Rangers: R Milner; J O’Riordan (0-1), T O’Rourke, M Kelly; S Murray, R Kiely, P Hodnett; B Shanahan (0-4, two from frees), J Fitzpatrick, captain; A Jennings, K McMahon (0-1), B Hodnett (0-2); C O’Donovan, C O’Rourke, J Hayes (1-3, three from frees). Subs: R Hegarty for Murray injured 14 mins, K Fitzpatrick (0-1) for C O’Rourke half-time, S Hayes (0-1) for O’Donovan 43 mins, M Mennis for Jennings 45 mins, A Roche for Kelly 49 mins, M Ronan for T O’Rourke injured 58 mins, B Kelly for Mennis 60 mins, Kelly for Hodnett 68 mins, Jennings for Hodnett 70 mins.

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry).