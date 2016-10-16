Stradbally end Portlaoise’s 10-in-a-row hopes in dramatic fashion

Stradbally 2-10 Portlaoise 1-12

A stunning goal from Jody Dillon with almost the last kick of the game denied Portlaoise the 10-in-a-row in O’Moore Park and earned Stradbally their first title in 12 years.

With the two minutes of injury time almost up, Dillon took a pass from Gary Comerford and fired an unstoppable effort past Graham Brody.

Portlaoise looked like they had done enough with late points from Stuart Nerney and Brian Mulligan but Stradbally refused to give in and got their reward.

After playing with the wind, Stradbally led 0-9 to 1-4 at half-time after big scores from Gary Comerford, John Donohue, Dillon, Pádraig Fitzpatrick and Colm Begley. Portlaoise’s goal came from Brian McCormack but he was forced off injured soon after and his loss was a big blow to Portlaoise.

Four points in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, however, gave Portlaoise the lead but a brilliant Gary Comerford goal gave Stradbally a surge of energy. Adrian Kelly and Craig Rogers responded to put Portlaoise back in the lead and although Comerford levelled things up from a free, Portlaoise hit two points with time running out.

However, Stradbally rallied again and Dillon’s late strike won the day.

STRADBALLY: D Beale; C Beale, L Knowles, J Kavanagh; Cormac Delaney, E Buggie, J Donohue (0-2); D Maher, C Begley (0-1); D Murphy, G Comerford (1-5, three frees), Conor Delaney; P Fitzpatrick (0-1), J Dillon (1-1), G Ramsbottom.

Subs: S Lawlor for Cormac Delaney (26 mins), T Shiel for Fitzpatrick (34 mins), D McEvoy for Conor Delaney (48 mins), Cormac Delaney for Shiel (59 mins), Colm Kelly for Ramsbottom (59 mins).

PORTLAOISE: G Brody; C Finn, D Seale (0-1), C Healy; B Mulligan (0-1), K Lillis, G Dillon (0-1); C Boyle, S Nerney (0-1); C Dunphy, B Smyth (0-1), B Glynn; P Cahillane (0-5, two frees), B McCormack (1-0), C Rogers (0-1, free).

Subs: A Kelly (0-1) for McCormack (inj, 25 mins), C McEvoy for Dunphy (50 mins). R Maher for Kelly (54 mins).

Referee: E Kinsella (Courtwood)