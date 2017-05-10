Storming second-half show sees Clare past Limerick

Goals from Gavin Cooney and Ross O’Doherty help Banner to 10-point win

Clare beat Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Limerick 0-12 Clare 3-13

Clare qualified for their first Munster minor football final since 1994 when they tore Limerick apart in a one-sided second half at the Gaelic Grounds in which the home side managed only two late points.

Clare had the opening two points from the outstanding Diarmuid Ryan and Gearoid Cahill but Seán Ryan and Karl Moloney made it 0-2 each.

Clare struck for the first of their goals when Paudie Kelly crashed the ball to the Limerick net after good build-up play.

They were level four times in a splendid half with Limerick getting nine of their 10 points from play to lead 0-10 to 1-5.

Whatever was said in the Clare dressingroom at half-time worked wonders as within a minute Gavin Cooney had a goal followed by points from Kelly and Cooney to transfer a two-point deficit to two in front. It was quickly extended to five before Ross O’Brien had the first of only two second-half points for Limerick.

Ross O’Doherty had Clare’s third goal five minutes from the end to spark great celebrations for the Banner side.

LIMERICK: C Walsh; M Quinlan, E Burke, C Ferris; P Power, J Fitzgerald, J Cummins; K Moloney (0-1), L Kennedy; B Coleman (0-1), N Callinan (0-1), R O’Brien (0-6, two frees); A Costelloe (0-1), Colm Moran, S Ryan (0-2).

Subs: D Burke for Callinan (46 mins), Calvin Moran for Ryan (inj, 52 mins), P Collins for Costelloe (56 mins), A Shier for O’Brien (60 mins).

CLARE: M Lillis; J Sheedy, J O’Sullivan, J Miniter; D Ryan (0-2), F Donnellan, K Whyte; C McMahon, D Griffin; P Kelly (1-2, one 45), S Rouine, D Coughlan (0-1); G Cooney (1-6, one free), C O’Donoghue, G Cahill (0-2).

Subs: R O’Doherty (1-0) for O’Donoughue (40 mins), R Considine for Cahill (54 mins), A O’Brien for Griffin (56 mins).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).

