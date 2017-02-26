Storm Ewan scores direct hit on Tyrone v Cavan game

Division One encounter postponed due to waterlogged pitch at Healy Park

Updated: 15 minutes ago

A file picture of Healy Park in Omagh from October 2016. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho/Presseye

A file picture of Healy Park in Omagh from October 2016. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho/Presseye

 

Storm Ewan scored a direct hit on Sunday’s Allianz Football League fixture list with the all-Ulster clash between Tyrone and Cavan in Omagh postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Healy Park.

Tyrone officials had already moved the hurling game against Donegal to Carrickmore due to the heavy rain before referee David Gough called off the Division One football clash just over half an hour before throw-in.

A date has yet to be set for the refixture.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.