Storm Ewan scores direct hit on Tyrone v Cavan game

Storm Ewan scored a direct hit on Sunday’s Allianz Football League fixture list with the all-Ulster clash between Tyrone and Cavan in Omagh postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Healy Park.

Tyrone officials had already moved the hurling game against Donegal to Carrickmore due to the heavy rain before referee David Gough called off the Division One football clash just over half an hour before throw-in.

A date has yet to be set for the refixture.