Storm Ewan scores direct hit on Tyrone v Cavan game
Division One encounter postponed due to waterlogged pitch at Healy Park
A file picture of Healy Park in Omagh from October 2016. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho/Presseye
Storm Ewan scored a direct hit on Sunday’s Allianz Football League fixture list with the all-Ulster clash between Tyrone and Cavan in Omagh postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Healy Park.
Tyrone officials had already moved the hurling game against Donegal to Carrickmore due to the heavy rain before referee David Gough called off the Division One football clash just over half an hour before throw-in.
A date has yet to be set for the refixture.