St Loman’s go back-to-back in Westmeath as Tyrrellspass rue disallowed point

John Heslin’s team are flattered by six point winning margin but they regain their title

John Heslin’s St Loman’s are Westmeath senior football champions once more. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

St Loman’s, Mullingar 1-13 Tyrrellspass 0-10

An opportunist goal in the 60th minute from substitute Ciaran Kilmurray ensured that St Loman’s, Mullingar regained the Westmeath senior football title for the first time in their history by defeating challengers Tyrrellspass by a flattering six-point margin in Mullingar.

Conditions were ideal for football in front of an attendance of 5,772 but the first half was a lacklustre affair with scrappy play and poor shooting abounding, particularly from the reigning champions.

The only clear-cut goal chance in the first moiety came in the 18th minute when Tyrrellspass right half back and captain Brian Slevin was at the end of a fine move, but his shot thundered off the crossbar.

Tyrrellspass’ outstanding midfielder Ger Egan scored his fifth point deep into added-time from a free, leaving his side ahead at half-time by 0-7 to 0-6.

The standard of play failed to rise to any great heights after the change-of-ends. However, tit-for-tat scoring made for an interesting contest.

Luke Dempsey’s charges led by the bare minimum (0-11 to 0-10) when Tyrrellspass had strong claims for a ‘point’ by substitute Philip Sheridan overruled upon consultation by the officials in the 59th minute.

Then came Kilmurray’s goal, the influential substitute sliding the ball to the net after a shot by the best player on view, Shane Dempsey, was half-blocked. The holders wrapped up victory with points in added-time from Paul Sharry and Dempsey - his seventh of the game from play. Tyrrellspass’ Brian Slevin was then red-carded with time almost up.

St Loman’s, Mullingar: S Gallagher; J O’Toole, S Flynn, G Grehan; G Glennon, P Dowdall, D Whelan; J Heslin (0-4, three frees), P Sharry (0-1); D Windsor, K Reilly (0-1), C Reilly; R O’Toole, K Casey, S Dempsey (0-7). Subs: S Flanagan for Glennon (38 mins), C Kilmurray (1-0) for R O’Toole (44 mins), G Hickey for Casey (49 mins), C O’Donoghue for C Reilly (BC, 60 + 3 mins).

Tyrrellspass: D Quinn; S Arthur, S Quinn, B Gavin; B Slevin, J Gonoud, N Harte; Denis Glennon, G Egan (0-7, five frees); C Slevin, V Sizychas, G Hoey; David Glennon (0-1), D McNicholas, A O’Brien (0-2). Subs: E O’Neill for Gavin (13 mins), P Sheridan for Harte (37 mins), R Sheridan for O’Brien (49 mins), D Gaye for Sizychas (58 mins),

Referee: J Rock (Coralstown/Kinnegad).

