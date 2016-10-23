St Kiernan’s romp home to first London title

St Kiernan’s 0-12 Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-05

St Kiernan’s landed the London Senior Football Championship title for the first time in their 31-year history with a seven-point win over defending champions Tir Chonaill Gaels in Greenford on Sunday.

The Gaels were bidding for a record 17th title and a third in a row in what was their fifth consecutive appearance in the final, but the London heavyweights were outpunched from start to finish.

Michael Callery was instrumental in the first half, scoring two sublime points from play, backed up with further scores from James Moran, captain Adrian Moyles, Liam O’Donoghue and Michael Donaghue.

John McGrath (free) and Stuart Johnson kept TCG in it but at 0-06 to 0-02 down at half-time, they never looked like taking control of the game, especially with the breeze against them in the second half.

The Gaels – managed by Wexford native Lloyd Colfer in his first year in charge – desperately needed a second half goal but, in truth, it never looked like coming as they struggled with Kiernan’s possession game.

Moyles and Michael O’Donaghue were the stars of the second half as Kiernan’s dominated, racking up a nine-point lead heading into stoppage time before Adrian Hanlon and substitute Dillon Ward somewhat spared TCG’s blushes with two late scores to reduce the deficit.

St Kiernan’s: B Mulrooney; K Curran, I McGough, D Quinn; P Begley, S Curran, M Hulholland (0-1); J Moran (0-1), C Og Greene; T Waters (0-1), A Moyles (0-3), L O’Donoghue (0-1); M Callery (0-2), P Finn, M O’Donoghue (0-3).

Subs: T Moriarty for L O’Donoghue 46 mins, C Carville for M Callery 53mins, D Ryan for P Finn 56 mins, C Healy for K Curran (Black Card) 57 mins, D McHugh for M O’Donoghue 60 mins.

Tir Chonaill Gaels: E Higgins; B McAtarsney, P Butler, M McWilliams; S Johnston (0-1), G Magee, M McCoy; R Breen, A McDermott; S Murney, A Hanlon (0-2), A Askin; J McGrath (0-1, f), L Gavaghan, K Butler.

Subs: B Collins for K Butler 36mins, M Gottsche for S Murney 36mins, E Mageean for J McGrath 52mins, D Ward (0-1) for A McDermott 55 mins, K Clarke for S Johnston 56 mins.

Referee: C Conneely.