Slaughtneill make it three-in-a-row with Derry SFC final win

Defending champions thrash Loup running out 11-point winners at Celtic Park

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan scores during his side’s Derry SFC final win over Loup. Photograph: Inpho

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan scores during his side’s Derry SFC final win over Loup. Photograph: Inpho

 

Slaughtneil 2-11 Loup 0-6

Slaughtneil made it three-in-a-row when they comfortably accounted for Loup by eleven points at Celtic Park.

The defending Derry champions took a firm grip of proceedings almost from the first throw-in and despite facing an unhelpful partisan breeze, the Emmet’s ran in with a six point lead at the break. Free-taker Paul Bradley shouldered the burden of the first half points, while Shane McGuigan accounted for the first goal of the game when he fisted past Thomas Mallon in the 11th minute.

Chrissy McKaigue was highly influential for Slaughtneil in the opening phases while Padraig Cassidy was the key man in a midfield that also included the likes of Patsy Bradley and Terrence O’Brien.

Further frees from Paul Bradley and Christopher Bradley stretched the Slaughtneil lead to 1-8 to 0-3 early in the second half.

Two Anthony O’Neill frees reduced Loup’s deficit but when Se McGuigan slotted past Thomas Mallon in the 44th minute it was game, set and match to the Emmet’s.

Further points Paul Bradley, Karl McKaigue and Patsy Bradley stretched Slaughtneil’s win to an emphatic one. Gavin Mallon’s injury point, only his side’s second score from play all game, proved to be a late consolation for a disappointing Loup side.

Slaughtneil: A McMullan, F McEldowney, B Rogers, K McKaigue, P McNeill, C McKaigue, K Feeney, P Bradley, P Cassidy, S McGuigan, P Bradley, M McGrath, C Bradley, S McGuigan, C O’Doherty. Subs: P Kelly for C O’Doherty (53), P McGuigan for P Bradley (55), B McGuigan for C Keeney (57), R Bradley for C Bradley (57), P Kearney for P Kelly (B/C)Slaughtneil: Pl Bradley 0-6 (5fs), S McGuigan 1-1, Se McGuigan 1-0, C McKaigue, K McKaigue and Py Bradley 0-1each

Loup: T Mallon, C McVey, D McVey, C McGinley, P Coney, T McVey, J Rocks, T, A McAlynn, A O’Neill, P McVey, B Doyle, C Devlin, P Young, D McVey Subs: G Mallon for B Doyle (H/T), C Devlin for A O’Neill (53), G Doyle for P McVey (54). Loup: A O’Neill 3fs, T O’Brien 1f, D McVey and G Mallon 0-1 each.

Referee: B Quinn

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.