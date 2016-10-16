Slaughtneill make it three-in-a-row with Derry SFC final win

Slaughtneil 2-11 Loup 0-6

Slaughtneil made it three-in-a-row when they comfortably accounted for Loup by eleven points at Celtic Park.

The defending Derry champions took a firm grip of proceedings almost from the first throw-in and despite facing an unhelpful partisan breeze, the Emmet’s ran in with a six point lead at the break. Free-taker Paul Bradley shouldered the burden of the first half points, while Shane McGuigan accounted for the first goal of the game when he fisted past Thomas Mallon in the 11th minute.

Chrissy McKaigue was highly influential for Slaughtneil in the opening phases while Padraig Cassidy was the key man in a midfield that also included the likes of Patsy Bradley and Terrence O’Brien.

Further frees from Paul Bradley and Christopher Bradley stretched the Slaughtneil lead to 1-8 to 0-3 early in the second half.

Two Anthony O’Neill frees reduced Loup’s deficit but when Se McGuigan slotted past Thomas Mallon in the 44th minute it was game, set and match to the Emmet’s.

Further points Paul Bradley, Karl McKaigue and Patsy Bradley stretched Slaughtneil’s win to an emphatic one. Gavin Mallon’s injury point, only his side’s second score from play all game, proved to be a late consolation for a disappointing Loup side.

Slaughtneil: A McMullan, F McEldowney, B Rogers, K McKaigue, P McNeill, C McKaigue, K Feeney, P Bradley, P Cassidy, S McGuigan, P Bradley, M McGrath, C Bradley, S McGuigan, C O’Doherty. Subs: P Kelly for C O’Doherty (53), P McGuigan for P Bradley (55), B McGuigan for C Keeney (57), R Bradley for C Bradley (57), P Kearney for P Kelly (B/C)Slaughtneil: Pl Bradley 0-6 (5fs), S McGuigan 1-1, Se McGuigan 1-0, C McKaigue, K McKaigue and Py Bradley 0-1each

Loup: T Mallon, C McVey, D McVey, C McGinley, P Coney, T McVey, J Rocks, T, A McAlynn, A O’Neill, P McVey, B Doyle, C Devlin, P Young, D McVey Subs: G Mallon for B Doyle (H/T), C Devlin for A O’Neill (53), G Doyle for P McVey (54). Loup: A O’Neill 3fs, T O’Brien 1f, D McVey and G Mallon 0-1 each.

Referee: B Quinn