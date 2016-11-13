Slaughtneil take a further step towards GAA history

John Joe Kearney’s side saw off Killyclogher in the Ulster club football championship semi-finals

Killyclogher’s Danny Gorman with Slaughtneil’s Meehaul McGrath during their AIB Ulster Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final. Photo: Inpho

Slaughtneil 1-11 Killyclogher 0-8

Slaughtneil’s relentless march into a coveted place in the annals of GAA history continued at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday when they overcame Killyclogher to book their place in the Ulster club football championship final against Kilcoo.

Having already won the senior provincial club hurling and camogie crowns, Slaughtneil are on the cusp of a unique treble and assistant manager John Joe Kearney acknowledges that this will prove an incentive in their bid to reach a new peak.

“Some of the papers were writing us off before this game against Killyclogher so obviously we will now be fired up for the final. This team is maturing all the time and we saw further evidence of that in this semi-final win,” observes Kearney.

Paul Bradley’s accuracy from frees helped to hoist Slaughtneil into a 0-6 to 0-4 lead at half-time with Mark Bradley leading Killyclogher’s resistance with a brace of points.

But Slaughtneil took a giant stride into the final when Meehaul McGrath drilled in the only goal of the game two minutes into the second-half following good work by the outstanding Se McGuigan.

That sent Slaughtneil clear at 1-9 to 0-4 and although the Tyrone champions tacked on four more points, they had left themselves a mountain to climb.

Slaughtneil’s power play, stamina and experience proved too much in the end but while acknowledging that the Derry side were the superior force, Killyclogher manager Dominic Corrigan was less conciliatory towards referee Ciaran Branagan.

“I was very disappointed with the awarding of some first-half frees in particular to Killyclogher,” said a clearly angry Corrigan, “I thought that he allowed himself to be conned as Slaughtneil conned frees. Obviously the goal just after the break was a big blow and we were unable to reply to that. They were the better team at the end of the day but the refereeing left a lot to be desired.”

Slaughtneil: A McMullan; F McEldowney, B Rogers, K McKaigue; P McNeill, C McKaigue, K Feeney; P Bradley, P Cassidy 0-1; Shane McGuigan 0-1 (f), Paul Bradley 0-5 (all frees), M McGrath 1-0; C Bradley 0-2, Se McGuigan 0-1, C O’Doherty. Subs: R Bradley for O’Doherty (52), P Kelly for McGrath (62).

Killyclogher: S Fox; M Swift 0-1, D Gorman, G Sludden; T McCann, E Bradley, G Wallace; S O’Neill 0-1 (f), F Meenagh; A Kelly, C McCann 0-1, N Donnelly; M Bradley 0-4 (3f), T Flanagan, E McFadden. Subs: J Carlin for Flanagan (25),T Cox 0-1 for N Donnelly (43), D Leonard for O’Neill (48), M Meenagh for F Meenagh 7), C Meenagh for Kelly (63). Yellow card: E McFadden (44).

Referee: Ciaran Branagan (Down).

