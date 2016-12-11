Slaughtneil come through London hurdle to reach last four

Ulster champions will play St Vincent’s in club semi-final after beating St Kiernan’s

Slaughtneil’s Chrissy McKaigue competes with Patrick Begley of St Kiernan’s at The Pavillion, in Greenford, London. Photograph: Gerry McManus/Inpho

St Kiernan’s 0-5 Slaughtneil 2-11

Slaughtneil will play St Vincent’s in the semi-final of the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship after a comfortable victory over St Kiernan’s in Greenford, London.

After a shaky opening 10 minutes, the Ulster champions dominated for the remainder of the game thanks to first-half goals from Christopher Bradley and Meehaul McGrath.

London county champions St Kiernan’s, competing in their first All-Ireland quarter-final, finished the game with 14 men after midfielder James Moran received his second yellow card with 10 minutes remaining.

The hosts settled the quicker in the opening stages with Michael O’Donoghue opening the scoring on six minutes.

Bradley though paved the way for Slaughtneil to gain some composer with his side’s first score on 12 minutes, before Shane McGuigan registered the first of his three frees.

The home side’s early confidence then suffered a big blow when Bradley finished off a driving run from Padraig Cassidy with a low shot to the back of the net on 23 minutes.

Three minutes later, St Kiernan’s were undone again, this time a misjudgement by goalkeeper Brendan Mulrooney, allowed McGrath to get the better of him in the air and palm home Slaughtneil’s second goal.

The visitors continued to build on their lead through points from McGuigan and Cormac O’Doherty as the hosts went into the break 2-5 to 0-1 down.

They re-emerged with some fight as talisman Adrian Moyles sailed over two frees, but anything St Kiernan’s offered was quickly cancelled out by their opponents.

St Kiernan’s afternoon was summed up when Mayo native Moran received his marching orders on 50 minutes, however, by then the London outfit were already a beaten side.

St Kiernan’s: B Mulrooney; K Curran, I McGough, D Quinn; P Begley, S Curran, M Mulholland; J Moran, C Og Greene; T Waters, A Moyles (0-3, 3fs), L O’Donoghue; D Ryan, P Finn, M O’Donoghue (0-1).

Subs: T Moriarty (0-1) for P Finn, 27mins; J Gallagher for D Ryan, 27mins; J Kingston for D Quinn, (black card) 39 mins;

Slaughtneil: A McMullan; Francis McEldowney, B Rogers, K McKaigue; P McNeil, C McKaigue, K Feeney; Patsy Bradley (0-1), P Cassidy; S McGuigan (0-4, 3fs), Paul Bradley (0-3, 2fs), M McGrath (1-0); C Bradley (1-2), S McGuigan, C Doherty (0-1).

Subs: P Kearney for Francis McEldowney, 52mins; S Cassidy for Patsy Bradley, 52mins; G Bradley for Paul Bradley, 52mins; R Bradley for M McGrath, 55mins; P Kelly for C O’Doherty, 55mins; Ferghal McEldowney for C Bradley, 55mins.

Referee: Rory Hickey (Clare)

