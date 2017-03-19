Sean Quigley to the fore as Fermanagh see off Clare

Fermanagh 0-18 Clare 1-10

Fermanagh eased some relegation fears with a thoroughly deserved victory over Clare in Brewster Park on Sunday.

The accuracy of full-forward Sean Quigley was a key factor in this victory as he finished with a total of 0-7, with centre back Barry Mulrone also outstanding for the winners.

The game came to life in the 45th minute after Quigley’s shot at goal was well saved by Clare ‘keeper Joe Hayes - as the Ernesiders led by 0-11 to 0-7.

Sixty seconds later and Clare made no mistake when their opportunity arrived. Keelan Sexton finished a fine move to the net before a David Tubridy free levelled matters.

But Quigley kept nailing frees from all angles to see out a valuable victory for the Ernesiders.

A very entertaining high scoring first half saw both sides share 15 points with Fermanagh leading 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval.

Corrigan and Barry Mulrone swapped early points with Cleary and David Tubridy as the sides were tied at 0-2 apiece at the end of a tepid opening quarter.

But things began to open up in the final 20 minutes of the half as Quigley, Barry Mulrone and Eddie Courtney struck some fine scores to put Fermanagh two ahead after 29 minutes.

Cleary’s accuracy from placed balls kept Clare in touch, as they replied to efforts from Fermanagh substitute Eoin McManus and a great score from Ryan Jones.

The second half was played at a frenetic pace but Quigley’s accuracy sealed matters for Fermanagh.

Fermanagh: T Treacy, M Jones, C Cullen, K Connor; C P Murphy, B Mulrone (0-2), A Breen (0-2); E Donnelly, L Cullen; P McCusker (0-1), R Jones (0-1) R Lyons; E Courtney (0-3), S Quigley (0-7f) T Corrigan (0-1)

Subs: E McManus (0-1) for T Corrigan (9 mins), D McCusker for C P Murphy (48 mins) J McMahon for R Lyons (49 mins), K Keenan for E McManus (57 mins), T McCaffrey for E Courtney (70 mins), C Beacom or P McCusker (71 mins).

Clare: J Hayes, M McMahon, K Hartnett, John Hayes; L Markham, G Kelly, D Ryan; C O’Connor, G Brennan; C O’Dea, K Sexton (1-0), S Brennan; E Cleary (0-5 4f), D Tubridy (0-5 4f) J Malone.

Subs: D Egan for C O’Dea (53 min), E Collins for John Hayes (60 min), S Malone for E Cleary (63 min), D Nagle for D Ryan (64 min).

Referee: M Duffy (Sligo).