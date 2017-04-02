Roscommon avoid whitewash against subdued Cavan

Roscommon 1-13 Cavan 1-10

Roscommon finished a disappointing Division One league campaign with a deserved win over a strangely subdued Cavan team at Hyde Park.

As it transpired Cavan would have joined Roscommon in Division Two next year irrespective of this result - as Mayo beat Donegal - but at half-time Donegal were leading and Cavan went out for the second-half knowing they still had a great chance of survival. Although that was not apparent from this showing.

The Breffni County’s prospects were boosted further when Dara McVetty cracked a venomous shot to the net in 37th minute but within 60 seconds Cathal Compton slotted an equalising goal for the home team.

With Niall Kilroy excelling in a sweeper role and Conor Devaney also working hard, the Rossies were comfortably on top after the goal for the remainder of the game.

Roscommon were already relegated after losing their previous six matches but they were determined to avoid a whitewash, against a Cavan team who finished with 14 players after their sixth substitute Conor Madden received a black card. And their greater attitude and workrate proved decisive.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan said he wasn’t surprised by Roscommon’s tenacious performance. “I’m disappointed but Roscommon were the hungrier team in the second-half. After we scored the goal we had a chance to gain control of the match but then we conceded immediately afterwards.

“The five minutes after you score a goal is always the most dangerous time to concede. Roscommon’s goal changed the momentum of the match back in their favour,” McGleenan said.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay said that while his team had already been relegated this was an important match for them. “We were relegated and that might have been the story for someone observing from the outside, but the match was hugely important to us. We saw it a way of trying to turn the corner after the last couple of months,” he said.

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; D Murray, N McInerney, G Patterson; S McDermott (0-1), U Harney, C Devaney (0-2); T O’Rourke, E Smith; N Kilroy (0-3), C Murtagh (0-2, 2f), D Smith (0-1); D Murtagh (0-2, 2f), C Compton (1-0), C Connolly (0-1). Subs: S Killoran for Patterson (35), B Stack for D Smith (50), R Stack for McDermott (60), T Corcoran (0-1) for Connolly (60), D Smith for D Murtagh (59 mins), S McDermott for C Murtagh (73 mins).

CAVAN: R Galligan (0-1, f); K Brady, R Dunne, F Reilly; M Reilly (0-1), C Moynagh, C Brady (0-1); G McKiernan (0-2, 2f), K Clarke; G Smith, T Corr, D McVetty (1-1); N Murray, J Dillon (0-1), N McDermott (0-3, 2f). Subs: C Mackey for G Smith (35 mins), N Clerkin for Dillon (46 mins), L Buchanan for Carr (50 mins), J Brady for McDermott (58 mins), J McEnroe for C Brady (60 mins), C Madden (bc) for Murray (65 mins).

Referee: C Brannagan (Down).