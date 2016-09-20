Rory Gallagher signs three-year contract extension with Donegal

Rory Gallagher will remain as Donegal senior football manager for at least three more years.

Gallagher’s extension, with an option for a fourth year, was ratified by the county board on Monday evening.

Gallagher was appointed to succeed Jim McGuinness in October 2014 but failed to land any major silverware in his first two seasons, losing Ulster finals against both Monaghan and Tyrone.

Donegal’s championship came to an end this summer with defeat to holders Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

But the county board last night confirmed Gallagher as the man to rebuild the team to challenge again.