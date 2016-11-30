Referee regrets not dismissing Dublin defender John Small earlier in replay

Maurice Deegan was All-Ireland football final replay referee

Updated: Wed, Nov 30, 2016, 19:07
Paul Keane

John Small is yellow carded by referee Maurice Deegan during All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final replay. Photograph: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

John Small is yellow carded by referee Maurice Deegan during All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final replay. Photograph: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

 

All-Ireland football final replay referee Maurice Deegan has revealed his deep regret about not dismissing Dublin defender John Small early in the game.

Wing-back Small hauled down Mayo attacker Andy Moran with a hand trip, a clear black card offence that surprisingly went unpunished. Deegan did award a free-kick to Mayo that Cillian O’Connor converted although victors Dublin were hugely fortunate not to lose an influential player who’d been Man of the Match in the drawn final.

“From where I was standing, I couldn’t really see it properly,” said Deegan of the incident. “We’re wired up and all that type of thing. I went into the linesman and he didn’t see it properly. And I even asked him again after that. We weren’t a hundred per cent sure.

“And if I had anything from that match, that’s the main regret, that I didn’t black card Johnny Small. I’m just being perfectly honest now. Because if I had black carded him at the time, it probably would have set a better tone to the game.

“I was very disappointed with myself that I missed that. Apart from that, I was happy enough. That’s being honest.”

