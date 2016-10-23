Ramor United end their 24-year wait in Cavan

Ramor United 0-10 Castlerahan 0-8

Ramor United finished strongly in the replay at Kingspan Breffni Park to claim a first SFC win in 24 years – and in the process condemn Castlerahan to a third final defeat in six seasons.

The sides were level at 0-5 apiece after a slow-burner of a first half.

Castlerahan, who have never won the senior crown, fell a point behind in the second minute after Conor Bradley pointed a free but dominate the following 10 minutes.

They levelled with a well-struck Cian McEnroe free and then added four points in succession, with Cian Mackey and corner-back Stephen Cooney grabbing two apiece as they took control.

However, Ramor – who started without both joint-captains, Damien Barkey and Jack Brady – slowly got to grips with their opponents and they were level by half-time following scores from Bradley (free) and Cathal Maguire and two points from Adrian Cole.

The second half was a war of attrition but the Ballyjamesduff men – who had Armagh All-Ireland winner Justin McNulty as part of their management team – found it that bit more difficult to engineer scoring chances, relying on sporadic efforts from long range.

Cian McEnroe edged them 0-6 to 0-5 in front five minutes into the second half but man of the match Cole levelled soon afterwards and Ramor hit the front on the three-quarter mark through Conor Bradley.

The introduction of county man Jack Brady, who immediately pointed, gave the Virginia men a lift and they rode their momentum to the finish.

Cole and substitute Killian Maguire, with a free, completing the scoring at the end of what was a hard-fought but lacklustre decider.

Ramor United: L Brady, M Smart, Matthew Magee, J McEnroe, Mark Magee, B O’Connell, E Somerville, S Monaghan, S Cadden, C Maguire (0-1), C Bradley (0-3, 2f), J Bradley, James Brady, A Cole (0-4), K Mulvany

ADVERTISEMENT

Subs: Jack Brady (0-1) for Mulvany (38 mins), K Maguire (0-1f) for Monaghan (51 mins), J Doyle for James Brady (53 mins), G McNamee for J Bradley (57 mins)

Castlerahan: J Leahy, S Cooney (0-2), B Coleman, E O’Connell, F Reilly, R Flanagan, C McBreen, D Wright, C Daley, D Lynch, C McEnroe (0-2, 1f), S McSweeney, O O’Connell, S Brady, C Mackey (0-4, 1f)

Subs: P Brady for Lynch (50 mins)