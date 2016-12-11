Peter Harte shines as Ulster footballers thrash Munster

Aidan O’Mahony black carded in one sided Inteprovincial semi-final at Parnell Park

Ulster’s Peter Harte puts a penalty past Munster goalkeeper Evan Comerford. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Ulster 3-17 Munster 1-15

Let’s hope Aidan O’Mahony didn’t put off any pressing engagement to play for Munster at Parnell Park.

The Kerry man, the only member of the Kingdom’s Championship panel on interprovincial duty, and the Munster captain, saw just 27 minutes of action before being black carded.

He made his exit during a period of Ulster dominance that saw Pete McGrath’s side outscore Munster by 2-7 to 0-0 to all but wrap up the semi-final win by half-time.

Aidan Breen and Enda Lynn scored the goals in this period while Peter Harte - the man of the match - added their third late on from a penalty and finished up with a tally 1-8.

Tyrone’s Harte and Armagh attacker Stefan Campbell dovetailed superbly across the afternoon and Campbell kicked five points, all beauties and all from play.

It must have been painful viewing for O’Mahony as Munster came back strong in the third quarter to get within three points of Ulster only to fade away again and leak that third goal.

Ulster’s reward is a final place alongside Connacht at a time and venue to be decided, probably next weekend, when they will aim for a record 32nd title.

Manager McGrath said he could have Mattie Donnelly available for the final after missing out on Sunday with a knock - while Slaughtneil duo Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rodgers may join up too.

“As I said to all the boys, we’ve extended their season by another week,” smiled McGrath.

Munster started brightly and led 0-5 to 0-2 but were buried by that avalanche of Ulster scoring approaching half-time.

Ulster: N Morgan (Tyrone); D O’Hagan (Down), K Clarke (Cavan), M Jones (Fermanagh); T McCann (Tyrone), C Moynagh (Cavan), A Breen (Fermanagh) (1-0); E Donnelly (Fermanagh), C Vernon (Armagh); K Niblock (Antrim), P Harte (Tyrone) (1-8, 0-4f, 1-0 pen), E Lynn (Derry) (1-0); S Campbell (Armagh) (0-5), C McAliskey (Tyrone), T Corrigan (Fermanagh) (0-4, 0-2f).

Subs: M Bradley (Tyrone) for McAliskey (38), R Johnston (Down) for Lynn (43), N Sludden (Tyrone) for Moynagh (43), T Kernan (Armagh) for Niblock (46), D McCusker (Fermanagh) for McCann (50), G McGovern (Down) for Jones (59), McAliskey for Bradley (60), C Snow (Fermanagh) for Morgan (62).

Munster: E Comerford (Tipperary); K Hartnett (Clare), A Campbell (Tipperary), T O’Gorman (Waterford); I Corbett (Waterford) (0-2), C Dorman (Cork), C O’Driscoll (Cork); G Brennan (Clare) (0-1), A O’Mahony (Kerry); J Malone (Clare) (1-0), P Whyte (Waterford) (0-4, 0-3f), K O’Driscoll (Cork); E Cleary (Clare), T Walsh (Kerry) (0-1), C Sweeney (Tipperary) (0-1, 0-1f).

Subs: D Tubridy (Clare) (0-3) for Cleary (20), P Hurney (Waterford) for Sweeney (20), B Fox (Tipperary) (0-1) v K O’Driscoll (28), D Treacy for O’Mahony (black card, 29, R Deane (Cork) (0-1) for Brennan (h/t), K Sexton (Clare) (0-1) for Whyte (h/t), Brennan for Malone (39), K O’Driscoll for Walsh (44), Sweeney for Hurney (50), M Quinlivan (Tipperary) for Treacy (54), C Hendrick (Tipperary) for Comerford (59).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)

