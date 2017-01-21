Patience and hard work paying dividends for Brendan Harrison

It’s been a crowded, lonely, brilliant road to the top for Mayo’s All Star defender

Keith Duggan

Mayo’s Brendan Harrison tackles Dublin’s Bernard Brogan during the All-Ireland final replay. “He is surprisingly strong. He is very physical. He is very tricky,” said Harrison.Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mayo’s Brendan Harrison tackles Dublin’s Bernard Brogan during the All-Ireland final replay. “He is surprisingly strong. He is very physical. He is very tricky,” said Harrison.Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

That slow walk is just as you always imagined. You are towards the front of the parade and you turn the corner by the Canal End of Croke Park and face the length of the pitch down to the Hill end of the stadium. And it’s all breathtaking. The crowd noise is surround sound and it’s like being hit by a wave, so warm and thick you could feel like you could swim through it.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.