On this All-Ireland football final day

ticket frenzy over, priceless in hand.

Rich harvest here, tradition’s loaded tray.

Travel schedules, set stops along the way

To headquarters, all meticulously planned.

On this All Ireland football final day.

Loud jostled discussions, team form since May,

Over indifferent pints our views expand,

Rich harvest here, traditions loaded tray.

Past tight terraced streets partisan display

of flags and caps and scarves: emotions fanned.

On this All Ireland football final day.

Croke Park looming ahead, gigantic grey

part cathedral, part spacecraft come to land.

Rich harvest here, traditions loaded tray.

The minor game, already underway

Atmosphere builds up in each waiting stand.

On this All-Ireland football final day.

Our taut hearts are drums now, set to obey

The rhythms of a pounding Artane band.

Rich harvest here, traditions loaded tray.

From throw-in we follow each twist of play,

the score, the fouls, the tactics masterplanned.

On this All-Ireland football final day.

Half-time reflections, respite from the fray,

Sieving evidence, reputations panned.

Rich harvest here, traditions loaded tray.

As the game moves on our thoughts ricochet

From hope to dread, firm ground to sinking sand.

On this All-Ireland football final day.

It’s crunch time now, well past three quarter way

Victory in sight count down to our dreamland.

Rich harvest here, traditions loaded tray.

Minutes last forever, the seconds weigh

Down buoyant hopes as if in reprimand.

On this All-Ireland football final day.

At last we’ve won! A primal hoarse hurray

pure strangers hug, hysteria in command.

Rich harvest here, traditions loaded tray.

Witnesses to history we delay

Savouring this entry into wonderland.

Rich harvest here, traditions loaded tray.

On this All-Ireland football final day.

John Chambers is a Mayo born principal of a Dublin primary school who has won many poetry competitions, including the John Player Award. His work has been published in the Spectator, The Irish Times and various other journals.