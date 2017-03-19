NFL Division Four round-up: Wexford seal promotion

Westmeath 0-19 Wicklow 0-14

Westmeath had a comfortable win against Wicklow in front of a small crowd in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

John Heslin was the undoubted star of the first half, kicking seven points including four from open play. Tom Cribbin’s charges, who were awarded four ‘45’s in the opening half and scored just one, were full value for their five-point lead at half-time (0-10 to 0-5).

Ger Egan took over the scoring honours in the second half, kicking four great points from play, while Seanie Furlong got some fine scores for Johnny Magee’s men. However, the outcome never looked in any doubt.

Westmeath: D Quinn; M McCallon, K Maguire, F Boyle; J Dolan, J Gonoud, N Mulligan; A Stone (0-2), G Egan (0-4); K Reilly, P Sharry (0-1, ‘45’), D Glennon; K Martin, J Heslin (0-10, six frees), D Lynch (0-1). Subs: A Gaughan for Glennon (inj., 15 mins), S Corcoran for Mulligan (45 mins), T McDaniel (0-1) for Martin (51 mins), C McCormack for Reilly (62 mins), S Dempsey for Sharry (64 mins), K Daly for Lynch (69 mins).

Wicklow: R Lambert; E Murtagh, R O’Brien (0-1), J Snell; D Hayden (0-1), D Healy, J Crowe; R Finn, A McLoughlin (0-2); C Ffrench, S Kelly, J McGrath; Paddy Byrne (0-1), S Furlong (0-8, six frees), T Kelly (0-1). Subs: G Allen for Byrne (51 mins), M Kenny for McGrath (51 mins), D Boothman for Murtagh (66 mins), Padraig Byrne for Ffrench (66 mins), C Hyland for Finn (66 mins), C O’Gorman for Crowe (70 mins).

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).

Wexford 0-15 London 0-9

Centre forward Ben Brosnan helped Wexford secure promotion with a personal haul of 0-11 as they continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable win over London in their Division 4 game played at Innovate Wexford Park.

Wexford played a poor first half even allowing for playing into the strong wind, for they appeared rooted to the ground, as London controlled lengthy passages of play, and with Rory Mason showing real accuracy in attack it was the visitors who looked the more impressive outfit through the opening thirty-five minutes.

After Dean Moore and Brosnan, free, exchanged opening points, it was the accurate Mason who pointed his side 0-5 to 0-2 clear after twenty-nine minutes. With Mason adding two further points London went in leading 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval, as Brosnan managed two pointed frees in between.

Three quick points, through sub P. J. Banville and two Brosnan efforts from play, had the sides level, 0-7 each, inside three minutes of the restart. Getting totally on top and with Brosnan kicking over some splendid points, the home side moved into a 0-13 to 0-8, lead by the sixtieth minute, with London’s solitary response from full-forward Liam Gavanagh.

Wexford’s ascendancy was never challenged at any stage of the second half, with Daithi Waters controlling midfield, and it was no surprise when they ran out the most comfortable of winners, which would have been greater but for excellent saves from keeper Gavin McEvoy who saves excellently from Kevin O’Grady and John Tubritt.

Wexford: C Swaine; B Malone, R Devereux, M Furlong; E Nolan, J Wadding, T Rossiter; D Waters, C Kehoe; K O’Grady, B Brosnan, J Leacy; C Lyng, J Tubritt, C Carty. Subs: N Rossiter for Malone (B.C. 25); M O’Regan for Carty (28); P J Banville for T Rossiter (ht); A Flynn for Leacy (53); D Shanley for Tubritt (58); N Hughes for Kehoe (63). Wexford scorers: B Brosnan 0-11, 0-6 frees; 0-1, 45; C Lyng 0-2; P J Banville, N Hughes 0-1 each.

London: G McEvoy; P Butler, C Coyne, C O’Neill; M Jordan, R Jones, D Carrabine; A McDermott, M Carroll; E Muray, M Gottsche, J Daly; R Mason, L Gavanagh, D Moore. Subs: J Gartlan for Moore (46); K Butler for Daly (46); A Moyles for Carroll (62); C Dunne for Jones (62); D Ryan for Carrabine (65); C Dunne for Jordan (69). London: R Mason 0-6, 0-4 frees; L Gavanagh, D Moore 0-1 each.

Referee: K Murphy (Cork).

Limerick 2-11 Leitrim 0-15

Limerick achieved a rare two in a row wins when they held out against Leitrim at Newcastle West despite finishing with thirteen men after Cian Sheehan was shown a black card, having earlier been shown yellow, and in stoppage time Sean McSweeney was dismissed.

Backed by the strong breeze Limerick had early points by Ger Collins, free, and Danny Neville before an Emyly Mulligan free had Leitrim on the scoreboard. Nevin O’Donnell had a second point for Leitrim before Limerick went 0-6 to 0-3 in front. The sides exchanged points before Limerick had their opening goal.

Captain Iain Corbett stepped up to take a penalty after Cian Sheehan was fouled. His shot was blocked by Brendan Flynn but rebounded to Corbett to goaled.

By halftime Limerick led 1-8 to 0-5 but Leitrim cut the gap to a goal but they were rocked when Darragh Tracey had Limerick’s second goal after 49 minutes.

Limerick’s Cian Sheehan was sent off nine minutes from the end and Leitrim kept putting points on the boad but they fell just short of a third win.

Limerick: B Scanlon; G Noonan, J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P Quinn, c Fahy, B Fanning; D Tracey 1-0, D Ward; P Nash, C Sheehan, J Naughton; G Collins 0-4 (3f), D Neville 0-2, I Corbett 1-2. Subs: T McCarthy for Quinn, S O’Carroll 0-10 for Nash both 55 mins, S McSweeney 0-2 (2f) for Nughton 65, P Scanlon for Collins (67).

Leitrim: B Flynn; P McGuire, A Armstrong, M Murphy; W McKeon 0-1, D Wrynn, O Madden 0-1, S Moran; M Plunkett; J Rooney 0-1, E Mulligan 0-3 (3f), G Plunkett; R Kennedy 0-2, D Moran, N O’Donnell 0-4 (3f). Subs: P Dolan for S Moran (25), B Gallagher 0-2 for D Moran 48, K Beirne 0-1 for O’Donnell 50, C Gaffney for G Plunkett 55, N Plunkett for Madden 69.

Referee: S Hehir, Galway.

Carlow 2-10 Waterford 0-7

A 5th minute goal from Carlow’s right full forward Paul Broderick set his side on the way to a clear-cut nine-point victory over visitors Waterford in this NFL Division 4 tie at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday night.

There was little at stake as both side were out of the promotion stakes but it was a game where Broderick’s predatory scoring instincts provided a major highlight.

The Tinryland clubman scored 2-6 in a man-of-the-match performance, hitting 2-2 from open play.

Waterford trailed 1-5 to 0-5 at half time and when Carlow put together their best move of the game in the 40th minute to produce their second goal, the Munster County had no way back. Brendan Murphy fielded a Carlow kick-out brilliantly, fed the onrushing Seán Gannon who picked out Broderick for an outstanding goal.

Waterford could only muster two second half points from a Donie Breathnach free and one from play by team captain Paul Whyte.

But it was Carlow’s night as they leapfrogged the visitors in the league table.

Carlow: R Molloy; C Crowley, M Rennick, G Power; D Moran (0-1), S Redmond, G Kelly; B Murphy, S Murphy (0-1); A Kelly, D Foley (0-2, 0-1 free), S Gannon; P Broderick (2-6, 0-3 free, 0-1 45), C Moran, J Murphy. Subs: S Clarke for Power (53); S O’Neill for J Murphy (54); C Lawlor for B Murphy (black card, 60); B Cawley for D Moran (66); J Clarke for Foley (69).

Waterford: S Enright; S Dalton, T O’Gorman, C Maguire; J McGrath, Kenny Murphy, R O’Ceallaigh; T Prendergast (0-1), M Curry; Kieran Murphy, P Whyte (0-3, 0-2 frees), C Murray; D Breathnach (0-3, 0-1 free), J Veale, F Ó’Cuirrín. Subs: M O’Halloran for Maguire (h/t); A Trihy for Kieran Murphy (45); J Curry for M Curry (black card, 50); D Guiry for Maguire (55).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).