New York name an All Star and former All-Ireland finalist on panel

Justin O’Halloran has named the 26 players set to take on Sligo in the championship

Seán Moran

Gaelic Park in New York where Sligo will open the Connacht championship on Sunday. Photo: Andy Marlin/Inpho

Justin O’Halloran has named the New York panel for Sunday’s opening match of the 2017 football championship, the Connacht first round against Sligo in Gaelic Park.

It features nine of the players who played against Roscommon last year and nearly defeated them, going down in the end to a late goal and one-point defeat.

Also included are some well-known names from home: Dublin All Star hurler Danny Sutcliffe plus Mayo All-Ireland finalist Tom Cunniffe as well as Wicklow forward Conor McGraynor plus familiar faces from previous years, such as captain Gerard McCartan from Down and Donegal’s Ross Wherity.

Goalkeeper Vinny Cadden will be facing his own county on Sunday.

Since first participating in the Connacht championship in 1999, New York have yet to win a fixture but there are rising hopes that after last year’s close call, this could be the breakthrough against an under-strength Sligo side.

NEW YORK (SFC v Sligo): 1. Vinny Cadden 2. Tom Cunniffe 3. David Cunnane 4. Peter Witherow 5. Gerard McCartan 6. David Culhane 7. Keith Quinn 8. Brian Gallagher 9. Shane Hogan 10. Danny Sutcliffe 11. Conor McGraynor 12. Ross Wherity 13. Daniel McKenna 14. Shane O’Connor 15. Eugene McVerry

Replacements: 16. Jer O’Sullivan 17. Paddy Boyle 18. Ronan McGinley 19. Paul Lambe 20. Eoin Flanagan 21. Keith Scally 22. Kevin Connolly 23. Eoin Ward 24. David Freeman 25. Niall McFeeley 26. Paul McGinley.

Manager: Justin O Halloran; Selectors/Trainers: Bonny Duffy, Tommy McConvey, Enda Williams, Martin Rooney, Dermot Yorke; Physio: Sinead Burns.

