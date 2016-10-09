Nathan Donnelly earns Killyclogher a replay in Tyrone thriller

Killyclogher 0-16 Coalisland 1-13

Killyclogher’s Nathan Donnelly punched over an equalising point to send a terrific Tyrone SFC final to a replay.

The teams were level on 10 occasions, and it looked like last year’s beaten finalists, who played with 14 men for 25 minutes of the second half, were about to lose another one, after Plunkett Kane had edged Coalisland ahead late on.

Playing with the wind, Killyclogher’s wastefulness meant it took them 12 minutes to take the lead with Mark Bradley’s second point.

Coalisland were much more efficient, picking off scores though Pádraig Hampsey, Kane and Brian Toner, but a turnover gave James Carlin the chance to open out a two-point lead after 20 minutes.

The Fianna responded with a flourish which saw them hit three on the spin, including a gem from centre back and captain Niall Kerr.

Killyclogher were thwarted by some excellent defending from Louis O’Neill and Michael McKernan, but went level through Aidy Kelly five minutes before the break, before Toner’s third restored Coalisland’s two-point cushion.

A serious leg injury saw Coalisland attacker Philip Toner stretchered off, and deep into stoppage time, Conall McCann converted a 45 to narrow the gap, Coalisland ahead by 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Substitute Simon O’Neill had just nudged Killyclogher two ahead when they suffered a double blow

They conceded a goal and lost a man in the space of a minute. Cathaoir Quinn smashed home the only three-pointer of the game, and Gary Wallace, who had already been booked, picked up a black card.

Nevertheless, O’Neill edged them back in front, and they were still ahead going into the final 10 minutes, after another sub, Tomás Flanagan, arrowed over a point.

Coalisland had their own super-sub in Peter McGahan, who thumped over two points, before Kane fired over what he thought would be the winner in stoppage time.

But there was still time for Donnelly to rescue his side and send the decider to a re-match, back at Healy Park next Sunday.

KILLYCLOGHER: S Fox; M Swift, D Gorman, G Sludden; T McCann, G Wallace, A Kelly (0-1); N McFadden, F Meenagh; J Carlin (0-1), C McCann (0-2, one 45), N Donnelly (0-1); E McFadden, M Bradley (0-6, four frees), L Meenan (0-1).

Subs: T Flanagan (0-1) for Carlin, S O’Neill (0-3, two frees) for N McFadden, E Bradley for O’Neill.

COALISLAND: J Curran; S Hughes, L O’Neill, M McKernan; J Carberry, N Kerr (0-1), D Fee; P Hampsey (0-2), P Kane (0-2); P Toner, C Quinn (1-0), S McNally (0-1); B Toner (0-3, one free), D Thornton (0-2, one 45), P Donnelly.

Subs: P McGahan (0-2) for P Toner, C Bayne for Carberry

Referee: S Hurson (Galbally).