Nathan Donnelly earns Killyclogher a replay in Tyrone thriller

Plunkett Kane’s late point had put Coalisland ahead; sides to replay next Sunday

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Coalisland’s Cathaoir Quinn scores the only goal of the Tyrone SFC Final at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho/Presseye

Coalisland’s Cathaoir Quinn scores the only goal of the Tyrone SFC Final at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho/Presseye

 

Killyclogher 0-16 Coalisland 1-13

Killyclogher’s Nathan Donnelly punched over an equalising point to send a terrific Tyrone SFC final to a replay.

The teams were level on 10 occasions, and it looked like last year’s beaten finalists, who played with 14 men for 25 minutes of the second half, were about to lose another one, after Plunkett Kane had edged Coalisland ahead late on.

Playing with the wind, Killyclogher’s wastefulness meant it took them 12 minutes to take the lead with Mark Bradley’s second point.

Coalisland were much more efficient, picking off scores though Pádraig Hampsey, Kane and Brian Toner, but a turnover gave James Carlin the chance to open out a two-point lead after 20 minutes.

The Fianna responded with a flourish which saw them hit three on the spin, including a gem from centre back and captain Niall Kerr.

Killyclogher were thwarted by some excellent defending from Louis O’Neill and Michael McKernan, but went level through Aidy Kelly five minutes before the break, before Toner’s third restored Coalisland’s two-point cushion.

A serious leg injury saw Coalisland attacker Philip Toner stretchered off, and deep into stoppage time, Conall McCann converted a 45 to narrow the gap, Coalisland ahead by 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Substitute Simon O’Neill had just nudged Killyclogher two ahead when they suffered a double blow

They conceded a goal and lost a man in the space of a minute. Cathaoir Quinn smashed home the only three-pointer of the game, and Gary Wallace, who had already been booked, picked up a black card.

Nevertheless, O’Neill edged them back in front, and they were still ahead going into the final 10 minutes, after another sub, Tomás Flanagan, arrowed over a point.

Coalisland had their own super-sub in Peter McGahan, who thumped over two points, before Kane fired over what he thought would be the winner in stoppage time.

But there was still time for Donnelly to rescue his side and send the decider to a re-match, back at Healy Park next Sunday.

KILLYCLOGHER: S Fox; M Swift, D Gorman, G Sludden; T McCann, G Wallace, A Kelly (0-1); N McFadden, F Meenagh; J Carlin (0-1), C McCann (0-2, one 45), N Donnelly (0-1); E McFadden, M Bradley (0-6, four frees), L Meenan (0-1).

Subs: T Flanagan (0-1) for Carlin, S O’Neill (0-3, two frees) for N McFadden, E Bradley for O’Neill.

COALISLAND: J Curran; S Hughes, L O’Neill, M McKernan; J Carberry, N Kerr (0-1), D Fee; P Hampsey (0-2), P Kane (0-2); P Toner, C Quinn (1-0), S McNally (0-1); B Toner (0-3, one free), D Thornton (0-2, one 45), P Donnelly.

Subs: P McGahan (0-2) for P Toner, C Bayne for Carberry

Referee: S Hurson (Galbally).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.