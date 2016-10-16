Monaleen see off Drumcollogher-Broadford to win sixth Limerick football title

Monaleen 2-14 Drumcollogher-Broadford 1-11

First half goals by halfback Shane Cusack and corner back Colm Moran inspired Monaleen to their sixth Limerick football title.

It a gripping final neither side had a wide in an opening half which produced a total of three goals and twelve points. At the break Monaleen led 2-7 to 1-5.

Drom/Broadford have built up a reputation for putting in big second half performances and when they rattled off three points in a row only a goal separated them after 50 minutes with Monaleen leading 2-10 to 1-10.

Barry Fitzpatrick was in super form in midfield-he scored three great points- and it was fitting that Ger Collins should finish top scorer as he re-ignited the Monaleen flame to nudge his team back in front again.

Monaleen: D O’Sullivan;C Moran, J O’Dwyer, R Murray; P Quin, J Hoare, S Cusack; B Fitzpatrick, R McGrath; D Enright, L Kavanagh, E Doyle; B O’Donovan, G Collins, G O’Connell. Substitutes: T Barry for Cusack, injd 18, P Kinnerk for McGrath (51), N O’Loughlin for G O’Connell (56). Scorers: Monaleen, C Moran and S Cusack 1-0 each, G Colllins 0-6 (1f), b Fitzpatrick 0-3, G O’Connell 0-3 (1f), L Kavanagh, B O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Drumcollogher-Broadford: D Geyer; S O’Sullivan, G Noonan, G Egan; B Hannigan, D O’Leary, B Noonan; J O’Gorman, J Stokes; P Madigan, M Brosnan, D McCarthy; p Donnelly, G O’Gorman, K Noonan. Substitutes: C Fahy for Donnelly (35), R Lynch for S O’Sullivan (38), M Reidy for J O’Gorman, K Phair for McCarthy (53). Scorers:K Noonan 1-4 (0-1f), P Donnelly 0-2 frees, P Madigan (f), M Brosnan, D Mcarthy, K Phair, G Noonan (45) 0-1 each.

Referee: J Scully, Galbally.