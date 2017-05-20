Monaghan made to work before pulling clear of Fermanagh

Monaghan 1-20 Fermanagh 1-11

Straightforward on the scoreboard for Monaghan and ultimately straightforward enough on the field as well. They were entangled in an old-style bruising Ulster Championship game here for three-quarters of an hour but ended up sailing home. A blistering 20-minute spell in which they kicked 10 unanswered points did for a sticky Fermanagh team, on whom the loss of so many first team players ultimately told.

This game only had a point in it on 43 minutes when Sean Quigley clipped a lovely score to bring Fermanagh back to only 1-8 to 1-9 down. But Monaghan put the foot to the floor thereafter and with 13 different scorers, showed a different side to what we’ve become used to. This was not the Conor McManus show and Monaghan will, long-term, be the better for that.

Still, they had to work for it. After the appallingly one-sided games that characterised the early stages of last year’s Ulster Championship, it was good to find the 2017 version arrive with a little bite to it. The pervasive notion that Fermanagh needn’t have bothered turning up clearly rankled and they played with the appropriate neighbourly disrespect for all the hosannas that have been thrown in Monaghan’s direction. No cakewalk here, thanks all the same.

Fermanagh’s challenge was helped no end by the early black card for Kieran Hughes. Already without his brother Darren, the loss of Hughes after just seven minutes for a deliberate hand-trip on Ryan Lyons left Monaghan light on thrust and dynamism around the middle of the field and especially short on kick-out options. Midfield was already the area where Fermanagh are strongest and Eoin Donnelly went on to dominate matters in that sector for long spells.

The sides were level at 0-2 apiece when Hughes went off but Monaghan got a huge break of their own soon after when a short kick-out from Thomas Treacy went awry and Jack McCarron put Conor McManus clear and it was a simple outcome from there. His goal put Monaghan 1-3 to 0-3 up after 14 minutes and when Shane Carey pushed them four ahead with a fine score, it looked like normal business would proceed from there on.

But Fermanagh, at least for a time, weren’t having any of it. From there until the break, they outscored Monaghan by 1-3 to 0-4 and were full value for it.

Monaghan were sloppy and gave up a soft goal when Ryan Lyons stole in behind the defence with an unchecked run before slotting underneath Rory Beggan. They knocked over the next two points as well and looked full of notions that there was more in the game for them than anyone had given them credit for.

But going behind seemed to wake Monaghan up. Karl O’Connell fired a point on the run, Conor McCarthy slalomed in for a scintillating score from the left, McCarron chipped a free. Though Tomás Corrigan stuck a lovely point with the outside of the boot just before half-time, Monaghan had had their warning and went in for their tea 1-8 to 1-6 ahead.

There was plenty in the game for Fermanagh at that stage and when Corrigan and Quigley answered Neil McAdam’s early score with points of their own, it was 1-9 to 1-8 with half an hour still to go. But that was as good as it got for them.

Monaghan kicked on and left them for dust. They reeled off 10 points in a row to put Fermanagh - and the crowd - to sleep. Owen Duffy came off the bench to knock over three scorchers from the right wing, McManus, Dermot Malone and Fintan Kelly all chipped in as well. Fermanagh didn’t score for a full 20 minutes, by which time the game was long gone.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly (0-1), Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe (0-2), Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam (0-1); Kieran Hughes (0-1), Karl O’Connell (0-1); Gavin Doogan (0-1), Shane Carey (0-1), Dessie Ward; Conor McCarthy (0-2), Jack McCarron (0-2, 0-1 free), Conor McManus (1-3, 0-1 free). Subs: R McAnespie for Hughes (black card), 7 mins; Owen Duffy (0-3) for Carey, 42 mins; Dermot Malone (0-1) for Ward, 50 mins; Kieran Duffy for Corey, 58 mins; Dessie Mone (0-1) for Kelly, 63 mins; Michael Bannigan for McCarthy, 67 mins

Fermanagh: Thomas Treacy; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Cian McManus; Aidan Breen (0-2), Ryan McCluskey, Conor P Murphy; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen (0-1); Barry Mulrone, Ryan Lyons (1-0), Paul McCusker; Kane Connor, Seán Quigley (0-2, 0-1 free), Tomás Corrigan (0-5, 0-4 frees). Subs: Ryan Jones for Connor, 49 mins; Eddie Courtney (0-1) for Quigley, 54 mins; Cathal Beacom for Lyons, 59 mins; Darryl Keenan for McCusker, 59 mins

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary)