Moate CS prove too strong for Athlone CC in Westmeath derby

A formidable Moate CS side responded emphatically to the concession of two first-half goals to defeat Athlone CC by 1-17 to 2-6 in Round 2 of the Top Oil Leinster PP Schools’ Senior Football ‘A’ Championship.

The Westmeath derby sprung to life when Conor Layng fired to the net for Athlone CC in the 15th and 16th minutes.

But Moate CS hit back with six unanswered points to lead 0-10 to 2-2 at the interval and a superb fisted goal by Daniel Heavin early in the second half put them firmly in control.

Elsewhere, Knockbeg College dominated the last ten minutes of their game against St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge, with a David Cox goal and points by Conor Crowley and John Byrne ensuring a 1-11 to 1-8 victory.

Scoil Aodháin also overturned a third-quarter deficit to edge past St Mel’s College on a score of 0-15 to 1-9.

Brian Harte struck for the game’s only goal in the 45th minute to put the Longford team ahead, but Scoil Aodháin replied with six of the remaining eight points to advance to the quarter-finals.

A Rory O’Connor goal gave St Peter’s, Wexford, the upper hand early on against Coláiste Eoin and they progressed by 1-9 to 0-8 after withstanding late pressure from their Dublin opponents.

Meanwhile, the other Wexford school in action, Good Counsel College were held to a draw by Scoil Dara, Kilcock, 1-12 to 0-15. The replay, and three remaining Round 2 fixtures, will take place next week.

Top Oil Leinster PP Schools SF ‘A’ Round 2 Results: Scoil Aodháin 0-15, St Mel’s, Longford 1-9; Knockbeg College 1-11, St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge 1-8; Moate CS 1-17, Athlone CC 2-6; Good Counsel College 1-12, Scoil Dara, Kilcock 0-15; St Peter’s, Wexford 1-9, Coláiste Eoin 0-8.