Moate CS prove too strong for Athlone CC in Westmeath derby

Knockbeg College, Scoil Aodháin and St Peter’s Wexford also register victories

Leinster Colleges GAA round-up.

Leinster Colleges GAA round-up.

 

A formidable Moate CS side responded emphatically to the concession of two first-half goals to defeat Athlone CC by 1-17 to 2-6 in Round 2 of the Top Oil Leinster PP Schools’ Senior Football ‘A’ Championship.

The Westmeath derby sprung to life when Conor Layng fired to the net for Athlone CC in the 15th and 16th minutes.

But Moate CS hit back with six unanswered points to lead 0-10 to 2-2 at the interval and a superb fisted goal by Daniel Heavin early in the second half put them firmly in control.

Elsewhere, Knockbeg College dominated the last ten minutes of their game against St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge, with a David Cox goal and points by Conor Crowley and John Byrne ensuring a 1-11 to 1-8 victory.

Scoil Aodháin also overturned a third-quarter deficit to edge past St Mel’s College on a score of 0-15 to 1-9.

Brian Harte struck for the game’s only goal in the 45th minute to put the Longford team ahead, but Scoil Aodháin replied with six of the remaining eight points to advance to the quarter-finals.

A Rory O’Connor goal gave St Peter’s, Wexford, the upper hand early on against Coláiste Eoin and they progressed by 1-9 to 0-8 after withstanding late pressure from their Dublin opponents.

Meanwhile, the other Wexford school in action, Good Counsel College were held to a draw by Scoil Dara, Kilcock, 1-12 to 0-15. The replay, and three remaining Round 2 fixtures, will take place next week.

Top Oil Leinster PP Schools SF ‘A’ Round 2 Results: Scoil Aodháin 0-15, St Mel’s, Longford 1-9; Knockbeg College 1-11, St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge 1-8; Moate CS 1-17, Athlone CC 2-6; Good Counsel College 1-12, Scoil Dara, Kilcock 0-15; St Peter’s, Wexford 1-9, Coláiste Eoin 0-8.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.