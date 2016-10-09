Mickey Harte says Seán Cavanagh will continue with Tyrone

Seán Cavanagh’s illustrious Tyrone career is to continue for another season, according to county manager Mickey Harte.

33-year-old Cavanagh had suggested in April that this summer’s All-Ireland championship could be his last.

And speculation over his possible retirement heightened in the wake of Tyrone’s agonising All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Mayo.

The five-time All-Star was sent off in the 59th minute of that 0-13 to 0-12 loss in Croke Park, and afterwards he described it as, “probably the most disappointed I have been in my career.”

However Harte is confident he will have his captain back in the saddle for the 2017 season, as his side look to build on an Ulster Championship winning campaign.

Asked if the Mayo defeat would be the last time Cavanagh would appear for the county, Harte said: “Well I don’t think it’s the last time he’s playing for Tyrone, and I hope it’s not the last time he’s playing for Tyrone.

“It would be an awful way for a man of his stature, and with the career he’s had for Tyrone, to finish on that note and I just think it would not be right.

“Anything I can do to keep him and persuade him to stay there and continue to be the big player that he is for Tyrone - then that’s what I’ll be doing.”

And while Harte is unsure when the three-time All-Ireland winner will confirm he is to remain a part of the county panel, he gave the clearest indication yet Cavanagh is to continue for another season: “He’s made a few suggestions anyway that he’ll be making it a certain thing, but I have no doubt you will see Sean Cavanagh playing for Tyrone next year.”

Harte has also expressed his disappointment in the county board’s decision to refuse him a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in 2017.

This is despite Harte returning the Anglo-Celt trophy to Tyrone for the first time since 2010 during a promising 2016 campaign.

Harte had requested an extension to try and remove any uncertainty over the county’s management, a request which was denied. He said: “With this team developing as it is I thought it would be a good thing to do to take away all that sort of doubt about who’s going to be there for how long.

“It is disappointing that it didn’t happen but the fact of the matter is that I’m still the manager next year, so there’s work to be done for that.”

However Harte has also insisted relations with the board remain cordial, he said: “The county board are the ones that state who’s managing teams and how long they’re managing them for and that’s their prerogative to do so.

“My job is to try and make the best of the team while I’m in charge of them and I will continue to try and do that.”