Michael Murphy inspires Glenswilly to Donegal title

Glenswilly 1-10 Kilcar 0-12

Glenswilly’s Michael Murphy and his side tore up the script in the Donegal SFC final in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

The Glen men were crowned champions for the third time in their history and they were fully deserving of the win, even though it was close in the end.

The difference, once again, was one Michael Murphy, who almost singlehandedly put Kilcar to the sword.

He finished with 1-5 and a third county final man of the match award. He was everywhere, up front, midfield and in defence and he was involved in most of Glenswilly’s good work.

The hint of a result against the odds was evident from early on as Kilcar looked nervous and Glenswilly looked like the experienced side.

They took full advantage early on leading by 1-2 to 0-1 after ten minutes. Michael Murphy accounted for the entire 1-2, firing home the goal after a long delivery from Neil Gallagher.

Glenswilly had claims for a penalty after just three minutes when Cormac Callaghan was fouled close to the line, but referee Shaun McLaughlin gave a 13m free.

Patrick McBrearty and Conor Doherty got Kilcar back within two but Brian Farrelly and a magnificent long range effort from Ciaran Gibbons restored the Glenswilly four point advantage on 20 minutes.

It was point for point until half-time with Patrick McBrearty (2) and Ryan McHugh points for Kilcar being cancelled by Gary Copper McFadden and two more from Murphy. The Donegal county captain accounted for 1-4 of his side’s first half total.

Three points from Patrick McBrearty, Michael Hegarty and Ryan McHugh had Kilcar back within a point inside six minutes of the restart, but Glenswilly hit back with a point from substitute Ciaran Bonner.

Kilcar just didn’t have the accuracy to get their noses in front, hitting five second half wides.

Michael Murphy added a free and before the end Ciaran Gibbons got his second of the game as the winners showed great discipline to keep Kilcar at bay.

Glenswilly: J Gallagher; P McFadden, E Ward, A McDevitt; C Gibbons (0-02), R Diver, J Gibbons; N Gallagher, C Kelly; O Crawford, C Gallagher, B Farrelly (0-01); C Callaghan, M Murphy (1-05,3f,45), G McFadden (0-01,f). Subs: C Bonner (0-01) for Diver ht; D McGinley for Farrelly bcard 48

Kilcar: E McGinley; S Shovlin, C McShane, P Carr; P Gallagher, M McHugh, R McHugh (0-03,2f); C McGinley, M Hegarty (0-01); C Doherty (0-01), S McBrearty (0-01,f), E McHugh; M McClean, P McBrearty (0-05,4f), A McClean. Subs: D O’Donnell for M McClean 44; M Sweeney (0-01) for C Doherty 47

Referee: S McLaughlin (Malin)