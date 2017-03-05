Meath edge battle of traditional powerhouses in Navan

Meath 1-13 Galway 0-15

Tabletoppers Galway suffered their first defeat of the Division Two campaign as sa pirited Meath eked out a badly needed win at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

The decisive score arrived on 66 minutes when Donal Lenihan took a pass from Cillian O’Sullivan and shot low to the Galway net.

Lenihan excelled in the winner’s attack throughout and finished with a personal tally of 1-5.

The second half proved an enthralling affair as Galway fought back from a four point interval deficit to lead by three following an excellently struck effort from Shane Walsh.

Meath replied with points from Lenihan and Sean Tobin to leave the minimum between the sides before the hosts struck for what proved the crucial score.

Galway had the opening two points of the game from Barry McHugh but Meath controlled proceedings for the remainder of the half and led 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

All of the host’s scores came from play in the first half, Lenihan on target with three points and defenders Donal Keogan and Willie Carry also on the mark.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the third quarter and a point from Gary O’Donnell had them level at 0-10 each after 53 minutes.

McHugh’s fifth point put them ahead but they could never shake of their determined opponents whose strong finish reaped dividends.

MEATH: P O’Rourke; D Keogan (0-1), C McGill, D Tobin; W Carry (0-1), B Power, P Harnan; B Menton, J Toher; R O Coileain, C O’Sullivan (0-2), A Forde (0-1); B McMahon, G Reilly (0-2), D Lenihan (1-5 0-1f).

Subs: S Tobin (0-1f) for McMahon (46); E Wallace for Forde (51); A Flanagan for Toher (55); J Wallace for O Coileain (56); C O’Brien for E Wallace (BC 63); M Burke for Carry (BC 68).

GALWAY: R Lavelle; D Kyne, D Walsh, C Sweeney; G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw, L Silke (0-1); P Conroy (0-3, 0-1f), F O Curraoin; T Flynn (0-1), M Daly (0-2), E Brannigan; S Walsh (0-1), B McHugh (0-5, 0-3f, 0-1 45), M Lundy.

Subs: D Cummins for Lundy (27); J Heaney 0-1) for Daly (61); G Sice for McHugh (68).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).