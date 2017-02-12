Meath cut loose in second half to see off depleted Derry

Half forward Cillian O’Sullivan impresses in second half blitz as Meath secure first points

Meath’s Cillian O’Sullivan scored 2-2 on Sunday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Meath 3-15 Derry 0-9

Cillian O’Sullivan showed just how exciting a prospect he is as he spearheaded Meath to victory in their Division Two encounter against Derry at Pairc Tailteann.

Derry simply had no answer to the speed and power of the Meath centre forward who ran them ragged at times and ended with a personal tally of 2-2.

The visitors missed the injured Mark Lynch as well as the Slaughtneil contingent and were completely outplayed once Meath turned the screw in the second half.

The hosts were seeking to improve on their poor showing when going down to Kildare in last weekend’s opening round - but they again struggled for long spells throughout the opening half and were fortunate to only trail by two points at the break. Derry 0-6 Meath 0-4.

The Oak Leak County should have been ahead by much more at that stage but they lacked a cutting edge in attack. Enda Lynn’s point on 43 minutes kept them two ahead, before Meath cut loose.

O’Sullivan bagged the opening goal a minute later and they dominated from there to the finish.

Midfielder Bryan Menton took his tally of points to four, putting the hosts six ahead, before the dismissal of Alan Forde (second yellow card) on 65 minutes.

That didn’t curtail the Meath men however and they secured the spoils with a goal from Bryan McMahon on 67 minutes.

O’Sullivan rounded off the victory with his team’s third goal in added time.

The exchanges became scrappy in the closing stages and Derry had their ‘keeper Ben McKinless and Enda Lynn black-carded. Meath substitute Eamonn Wallace was also shown a black card shortly after coming on.

MEATH: P O’Rourke; D Keogan, C McGill, M Burke; W Carry (0-1), B Power, S McEntee (0-1); J Toher (0-1 ‘45), B Menton (0-4); A Forde (0-1), C O’Sullivan (2-2), C O’Brien (0-1); C Downey, B Sheridan (0-1), D Lenihan.

Subs: J Wallace for Downey (29); R O Coileain (0-2) for Burke (h-t); B McMahon (1-1, 0-1f) for Lenihan (52); E Wallace for McEntee (58); K Ross for E Wallace (BC 64); S Tobin for Sheridan (68).

DERRY: B McKinless; R Murphy, C Nevin, P Hagan; N Keenan, N Forester, M McEvoy; C McAtamney (0-1), J Kielt (0-2); E Lynn (0-2), N Loughlin (0-1,0-1f) C McWilliams; B Heron (0-2), E McGuckin (0-1), D Tallon. Subs: O Hegarty for Hagan (39); J Doherty for Nevin (46); G O’Neill for McAtamney (54); R Bell for Loughlin (60); T Mallon for McKinless (BC 70).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)

