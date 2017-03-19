Meath come back from the dead to draw with Cork

Meath come back from nine points down to take a share of the spoils at Pairc Ui Rinn

Meath’s Graham Reilly scored an injury time equaliser against Cork on Sunday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Meath’s Graham Reilly scored an injury time equaliser against Cork on Sunday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Cork 0-18 Meath 1-15

Meath’s renowned never-say-die qualities surfaced again on Sunday, when they came from nine points down to earn a draw against relegation threatened Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

When Cork centre-back James Loughrey surged forward to land Cork’s 15th score after 45 minutes it looked to be over for the visitors, but they never gave up the chase with the wind at their backs.

Meath scored 1-6 without response in a devastating 15-minute spell to turn the game on its head. Corner back Donal Keogan popped up with the goal after 55 minutes before a Donal Lenihan free levelled matters with six minutes remaining.

Then, substitute Sean Tobin edged Meath in front for only the second time, but a Colm O’Neill free and a Barry O’Driscoll score nudged Cork ahead again entering injury-time.

However, in the closing act, three minutes into injury-time Meath captain Graham Reilly was fouled and Lenihan kicked the equaliser.

Cork scored seven points without response in the opening 20 minutes to lead by 0-12 to 0-5 at the break - with O’Neill and Mark Collins prominent.

Cork: K O’Halloran; K Crowley, Tom Clancy, M Shields; Tomas Clancy, J Loughrey (0-1), S Cronin; A Walsh, R Deane (0-1); I Maguire, M Collins (0-3, two from frees), K O’Driscoll; C O’Neill (0-9, six from frees), P Kelleher (0-1), P Kerrigan (0-2).

Subs: J O’Rourke for Walsh (8 mins), C O’Driscoll for Maguire (black card 19 mins), C Dorman for Tomas Clancy (57 mins), B O’Driscoll (0-1) for K O’Driscoll (60 mins), K Davis for Kerrigan (64 mins), N Coakley for Kelleher (72 mins).

Meath: P O’Rourke; D Keogan (1-0), C McGil, D Tobin; W Carry, B Power, P Harnan; B Menton, J Toher; A Forde (0-2), C O’Sullivan (0-1), R O Colieain; B McMahon (0-2), G Reilly (0-3), D Lenihan (0-5 from frees).

Subs: E Wallace (0-1) for O Coileain (23 mins), J McEntee for Power (half-time), S Lavin for Carry (52 mins), S Tobin (0-1) for O’Sullivan (53 mins), S McEntee for Forde (62 mins), J Wallace for McMahon (68 mins).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.