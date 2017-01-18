McKenna Cup: Tyrone far too strong for inexperienced Donegal

Tyrone 2-23 Donegal 0-6

Tyrone romped to a 20-point victory and a place in the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals at Healy Park on Wednesday.

Donegal’s under-21 side had no answer to the power and class of the Red Hands, who attacked relentlessly from start to finish.

Donegal’s familiar defensive blanket suffocated a series of attacks early on, but it wasn’t long before the home side began to pile on the scores.

In the 13th minute, Peter Harte sent Ronan McHugh in for his second goal in successive games. Harte added a couple of scores while Declan Bonner’s side could only manage a Michael Carroll point in the second quarter.

Tyrone were just getting into the mood and Darren McCurry landed a couple of superb long-range efforts to send them in with a commanding 1-12 to 0-3 advantage.

The inexperienced Donegal men had no answer to the power and movement of Tyrone’s seasoned stars, who maintained an intense level of pressure, adding five more quality points in the opening five minutes of the second half, two of them spectacular efforts from All Star Harte.

The outcome had been settled long before Cahir McCullagh punched home Tyrone’s second goal in the 68th minute from Ronan McNabb’s delivery.

TYRONE: N Morgan; P Hampsey, J McMahon, C McCarron; P Harte (0-5, two frees), T McCann, J Munroe (0-1); M Donnelly, P McNulty; D McClure, R O’Neill (0-5, four frees), N McKenna (0-1); D McCurry (0-6), C McCullagh (1-2), R McHugh (1-1).

Subs: N Sludden (0-2) for McClure (BC, 31 mins), C Cavanagh for Donnelly (51 mins), R McNabb for Harte (55 mins), L Brennan for McCurry (67 mins).

DONEGAL: D Rodgers; D Monagle, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher; C Gibbons, N Friel, C Bonner; M Langan (0-3), T McCleneghan; M Carroll (0-1), G McBride, D O Baoill; E O’Donnell, J McGee (0-1), C Doherty.

Subs: D Gallagher for O’Donnell (h/t), J Brennan (0-1) for McBride (h-t), C Kelly for Friel (44 mins), G McFadden for Gibbons (54 mins), C Diver for Bonner (56 mins), A Neely for Doherty (68 mins)

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh).

Fermanagh 0-19 Antrim 0-5

It was all one way traffic at Brewster Park in Enniskillen as Fermanagh had a commanding 14-point victory over Antrim.

Fermanagh raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after just 17 minutes thanks to points from Paul McCusker, Tomás Corrigan (two), Barry Mulrone and Cathal Beacom.

Antrim were to hit six wides in the first half as at the other end Fermanagh moved well in control of the game with further points coming from Patrick Reihill, Aidan Breen (two), Tomás Corrigan and two late fantastic scores from Seán Quigley gave Fermanagh a more than deserved 0-11 to 0-0 lead at the break.

The second half saw Fermanagh point early on thanks to Breen but Antrim finally got off the mark in the 45th minute with a Ryan Murray strike.

Antrim would muster a further four scores from Tomás McCann (two), Ruairi Scott and Stephen Beatty but this game was all about Fermanagh and they were to hit some wonderful scores from Mulrone, Corrigan and substitute Eddie Courtney catching the eye with a wonderful 0-3 late on.

FERMANAGH: C Snow; M Jones, C Cullen, J Allen; D McCusker, R McCluskey, P Reihill (0-1); L Cullen, E Donnelly; P McCusker (0-1), C Beacom (0-1), A Breen (0-4); B Mulrone (0-2), S Quigley (0-2), T Corrigan (0-5).

Subs: D Keenan for P McCusker (h/t), E Courtney (0-3) for C Beacom (44 mins), K Connor for R McCluskey (50 mins), E McManus for S Quigley (57 mins), K McDonnell for D McCusker (62 mins), R Hyde for L Cullen (63 mins).

ANTRIM: R Hanna; C Hamill, P McAleer, P Gallagher; P McBride, J Laverty, R Scott (0-1); M Johnston, S Beatty (0-1); S McGarry, R Murray (0-1), C Murray; C Small, T McCann (0-2), R McCann.

Subs: K Quinn for R McCann (10 mins), S Tully for M Johnston (B/C, 28 mins), C Kerr for R Hanna (h/t), B McQuillan for S McGarry (45 mins), L McLarnon for C Small (51 mins).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)

Attendance: 1,300.