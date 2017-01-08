McGrath Cup: Young Kerry thrash Tipperary in opener

Kerry 3-11 Tipperary 1-3

Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s gamble to send Jack O’Connor and his U-21 team out to face Tipperary in the McGrath Cup first round proved an inspired move.

A young and eager to impress Kerry outfit cruised to a 14 point win at the Austin Stack Park, as Tipperary boss Liam Kerins admitted, “We got our backsides spanked.”

Just one player on either side, Kerry’s Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tipperary forward Josh Keane, featured in last year’s Munster football final as both managers tried fresh faces in Tralee but Tipperary ended the game with five or six regulars and in truth were beaten by a side who were at championship pace.

The home side made the early running with three Dingle players adding 0-4 before Tipperary’s Diarmuid Foley raised a green flag to bring the Premier County back to within a point

A penalty from Dingle’s Cathal Bambury after big full-forward was fouled by Paddy Codd helped Kerry to a 1-08 to 1-02 interval lead and they never looked likely to be caught after the break, with Matthew O’Sullivan added two further goals on their way to a 14-point win.

Kerry looked very impressive with Jason Foley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Man of the Match Andrew Barry and Sean O’Shea to the fore and Eamonn Fitzmaurice who was watching from Terrace side of the ground, must have been impressed.

One mark from Alan Moloney appears to indicate that it will not be a factor come Championship time.

Kerry: S Ryan; TL O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan ( 0-2) ; B Ó Beaglaoich, A Barry, D O’Brien; B O’Sullivan ( 0-1) , B Ó Seanacháin; B Barrett, S O’Shea ( 0-3,0-1 f, 0-1’45), L O’Donoghue; C Geaney ( 0-2, 0-1 free) M O’Sullivan ( 2-0) , C Bambury ( 1-1, 1-0 pen). Subs: M Flaherty (0-1) for L O’Donoghue (HT); B Sugrue for O’Brien (57); L Carey for Geaney (59); L Kearney for B O’Sullivan, I Parker for Bambury (both 64); C Coffey (0-1) for T O’Sullivan (68)

Tipperary: E Comerford; C O’Shaughnessy, P Codd, R Kiely; E Moloney, J Feehan, K Fahey ( 0-2) ; L Casey, M Dunne; J Keane, L Treacy, B Fox; J Lonergan, D Foley ( 1-0) , L Boland. Subs: P Austin for O’Shaughnessy (seven mins); A Moloney for Dunne (29); J Kennedy (0-1) for Lonergan, C Sweeney for Treacy (both HT); J Hennessy for Codd (49); C Stapleton for Casey (59).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).