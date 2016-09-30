Mayo name their team for Saturday’s All-Ireland final replay

Mayo have named an unchanged team for Saturday’s All-Ireland final replay against Dublin in Croke Park.

Mayo prepare to do battle with the reigning champions for the fourth time in a championship game in just over 12 months, and manager Stephen Rochford has resisted the urge to make any changes after his team’s hard fought draw two weeks’ ago.

Cillian O’Connor was the man who stepped up and converted a late point to seal that draw, and he will again lead his team out this weekend.

Saturday will see three time All-star Keith Higgins make his 125th Mayo appearance having made his debut against Dublin back in 2005.

MAYO: David Clarke, Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Patrick Durcan, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty, Andy Moran, Cillian O’Connor.