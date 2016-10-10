Mattie McGleenan named new Cavan football manager
Former Tyrone footballer’s appointment ratified by county board on Tuesday night
Mattie McGleenan has been named as the Cavan football manager. Photograph: Inpho
Former Tyrone footballer Mattie McGleenan has been named as the new manager of the Cavan senior side.
The appointment of McGleenan, who led Scotstown to consecutive Monaghan SFC titles, was ratified in a board meeting on Monday night.
McGleenan replaces the outgoing Terry Hyland, who steered Cavan to promotion from Division Two last season.