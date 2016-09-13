Malachy O’Rourke to remain as Monaghan manager for three years

Kieran McGeeney will take charge of Armagh for another year

Malachy O’Rourke will remain as Monaghan manager for a further three years. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Inpho/Presseye

Malachy O’Rourke has been confirmed as Monaghan football manager for a further three years.

Monaghan’s defence of the Ulster title ended with a defeat to Donegal in a semi-final replay before they suffered a shock defeat to Longford in a Round 2B qualifier.

O’Rourke’s record before this summer has been a strong one, leading the side to Ulster titles in 2013 and 2015, when they also made in to a Division One league semi-final.

Both Ryan Porter and Leo McBride will remain as part of O’Rourke’s backroom team, although Finbarr Fitzpatrick will step down as a selector after four years.

Meanwhile, Kieran McGeeney will remain in charge at Armagh for another year, with Aidan O’Rourke assisting him.

Armagh had an even shorter summer than Monaghan, losing to Cavan in an Ulster quarter-final before being dumped out of the qualifiers in Round 1A by Laois in a refixture.

