Louth to play Longford in pick of round one football qualifiers

Leinster sides both on an upward curve, Carlow can bounce back against London

Malachy Clerkin

Louth’s Patrick Reilly is shown a yellow during his side’s defeat to Meath, a result which saw them drop into the qualifiers where they will play Longford. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The draw for the first round for the football qualifiers was made on Tuesday, with Louth v Longford probably the pick of the ties. The two Leinster sides have been on an upward curve in the past few seasons, with Longford cutting a swathe through the 2016 qualifiers beating Monaghan along the way and Louth coming into this championship on the back of successive promotions.

Joining them on the A side of the draw are the match-ups of Waterford v Derry, Wicklow v Laois and Sligo v Antrim. The A side will be the tougher one this summer, with the next round of games set to feature the losers of Tyrone v Donegal, Galway v Mayo and Meath v Kildare.

On the B side of the draw, Carlow, who put up such a gallant showing against Dublin, were handed a creditable chance of posting a second win in a single summer for the first time since 2001 when they were drawn against London. Turlough O’Brien’s side will be out to avenge the careless league defeat in February that ultimately cost them a shot at promotion from Division Four.

The other games on the B side of the draw will feature Armagh v Fermanagh, Limerick v Wexford and a face-off between the losers of this weekend’s games between Westmeath and Offaly and Monaghan and Cavan.

The games on the A side of the draw will be played on Saturday, June 17th and assuming no protracted draw-and-replay scenarios, the games on the B side will go ahead the following weekend.

Full dates, times and venue will be released by the GAA later on Tuesday.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round One

Waterford v Derry

Louth v Longford

Wicklow v Laois

Sligo v Antrim

Armagh v Fermanagh

Limerick v Wexford

London v Carlow

Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan

