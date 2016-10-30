Loughmore-Castleiney continue Tipp football dominance

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-9 Moyle Rovers 1-6

A third county senior football title in four years went the way of Loughmore-Castleiney after a win which saw them out-pace Moyle Rovers during a tense, low-scoring second half.

It’s been a great year for many of the Loughmore men, most notably the McGrath brothers with multiple All-Ireland medals, but the dual club celebrated just as wildly as ever at the final whistle in Cashel.

The first half saw Loughmore-Castleiney start and finish the stronger team, going 0-3 in front without reply in the opening minutes before Moyle Rovers got off the mark in the 12th minute with a Stephen Quirke 45.

As the half wore on Moyle Rovers came more into it, although they shot seven wides during this period, and led briefly just before the break when Dara Ryan brilliantly finished off a move created by Luke Boland and Liam Boland with a low shot to the net.

That made it 1-3 to 0-4 in their favour but, seconds later, Cian Hennessy had restored Loughmore-Castleiney’s advantave with a goal at the other end, despite the best efforts of Rovers’ goalkeeper Ian Browne to get a hand to the shot.

Points by Cian Hennessy and John McGrath put them 1-6 to 1-3 ahead at the interval.

Scores were at a premium in the second half with Moyle Rovers failing to score at all in the third quarter, while Loughmore-Castleiney gradually pulled further ahead, Liam Treacy and Liam McGrath sending over fine efforts, the latter twice.

A black card for hurling star Noel McGrath in the closing minutes couldn’t prevent Loughmore hanging on.

Loughmore-Castleiney: D Brennan, L Egan, J Meagher, T McGrath, J Ryan, C McGrath, J Hennessy 0-1, N McGrath, J McGrath 0-1, B McGrath, L Treacy 0-1, A McGrath 0-1, L McGrath 0-1, E Sweeney, C Hennessy 1-2. Subs: W Eviston for N McGrath 0-2 (black card 56m), E Connolly for E Sweeney (58m).

Moyle Rovers: I Browne, P Morrissey, A Campbell, D Lyne, D McGrath, R Mulcahy, T Fitzgerald, L Boland 0-3 (2F), D Owens, D Foley, S Quirke 0-3 (1 ‘45’, 2F), S Foley, L Boland, C Condon, T Hill. Subs: D Ryan 1-0 for T Fitzgerald (10m), M Dunne for C Condon (50m).

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow).