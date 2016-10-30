Longford’s St Columba’s make history with first Leinster win

St Columba’s, Mullinalaghta 1-17 Stradbally 2-9

A stirring second-half performance from St Columba’s saw the Longford champions record their ever first win in the Leinster Senior Club Championship as they overcame 14-man Stradbally at Pearse Park.

Mullinalaghta were full value for their win with Shane Mulligan, Donie McElligott, Michael Cunningham and James McGivney all contributing with late points to secure this fine win.

The Longford side made a terrific start to game, kicking over four unanswered points, but Stradbally replied with three of their own to make it a one-point game in the 12th minute.

Mullinalaghta went three ahead in the 16th minute with Rian Brady and Jayson Matthews (free) on target but Pádraig Fitzpatrick and Jody Dillon cut the gap to one in the 19th minute. The Longford side were ahead by three again in the 22nd minute with a goal from Aidan McElligott.

The sides though were level in the 24th minute when Conor Delaney found the back of the net. The game changed in Stradbally’s favour in the 28th minute when they were awarded a penalty; Gary Comerford putting the spot-kick away. A fine point from Gary Rogers left two in it at the break; 2-6 to 1-7.

A free from David McGivney in the early stages of the second half cut the deficit to one before Darren Maher was red carded for a foul on James McGivney. With numerical advantage Mullinalaghta took a hold of proceedings and were able to kick on from there.

ST COLUMBA’S: P Rogers; S Cadam, P Fox, J Mooney; C Brady, S Mulligan (0-1), D McElligott (0-1); M Cunningham (0-1), A McElligott (1-2); J Keegan, J McGivney (0-1), D McGivney (0-3, frees); J Matthews (0-2, one free), G Rogers (0-2), R Brady 0-4.

Subs: F Mulligan for Brady (bc, 39 mins), C McElligott for Cunningham (60+2 mins), L Meehan for J McGivney (bc, 60+4 mins).

ADVERTISEMENT

STRADBALLY: D Bale; C Beale, L Knowles, J Kavanagh; S Lawlor, E Buggie, D Murphy; D Maher, C Begley; G Ramsbottom (0-1), G Comerford (1-1, one point free), C Delaney (1-0); P Fitzpatrick (0-2), J Dillon (0-3, one free), J Donohue (0-2).

Subs: C Kelly for Delaney (h/t), I Heanue for G Ramsbottom & C Delaney for D Murphy (both 46 mins).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow).