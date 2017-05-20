Leinster MFC: Dublin ease past Longford and into semi-finals

Ross McGarry struck 2-2 as Dublin eased past Longford by 6-12 to 0-5 in their one-sided Leinster Minor Football Championship quarter-final at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

After a poor opening quarter in which the sides were deadlocked at 0-1 apiece, Dublin assumed complete control from that point with two points apiece from Niall O’Leary and James Doran preceding McGarry’s goal in the 25th minute.

Leading by 1-6 to 0-1 at the break, the Dubs raced away from their opponents following Seán Hawkshaw’s 33rd minute goal with Doran, McGarry and substitutes Adam Byrne and James Madden also netting by the close.

Dublin are joined in the last four by Kildare and Louth, who enjoyed relatively narrow wins over Laois and Offaly respectively.

The Lilywhites trailed by seven points at one stage in the first-half but recovered to beat Laois by 1-14 to 2-6 in Newbridge.

The visitors enjoyed a 2-3 to 0-5 interval advantage thanks to goals from dual player Ciaran Comerford and Niall Dunne but struggled after the break as Kildare dominated matters.

Laois failed to score for half an hour and their fate was sealed as Darragh Ryan netted for the hosts in the second-half.

It proved even tighter in Drogheda as John Gallagher’s late free proved decisive as Louth edged Offaly by 0-15 to 1-11.

Offaly enjoyed a dream start through Cian Johnson’s first minute goal but the hosts regrouped well and clinched their win following vital points by Gallagher, Ciaran Keenan and Conor Morgan.