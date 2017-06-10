Late drama as Cork reach Munster final

Cork 1-10 Tipperary 1-9

Cork avenged last season’s shock Munster football semi-final defeat by Tipperary by producing a stirring second-half come-back at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday. It means the revamped Pairc Ui Chaoimh is set for a grand reopening for an expected Cork-Kerry showdown on July 2nd.

Tipp’s injury crisis deepened with the sad sight of star forward Michael Quinlivan stretchered off mid-way through the first-half with an apparent foot injury.

Tipperary’’s Michael Quinlivan receives attention after picking up the ankle injury that ended his involvement. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Tipp led by 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of an abject opening half during which Luke Connolly emerged as the lone Cork scorer despite playing with the howling wind. It might have been different had Colm O’Neill’s goal-bound shot in the first-minute not struck Paddy Codd’s leg and rebounded to safety from a Tipp perspective.

Captain Paul Kerrigan also missed a promising opportunity when shooting wide, one of nine in the period for the home side.

A view of the scoreboard at half-time. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Quinlivan’s misfortune didn’t affect the visitors, who still continued to dominate with George Hannigan a towering figure in the middle.

Cork didn’t score again after Connolly’s fourth minute effort as Liam Boland, Conor Sweeney, Liam McGrath and Robbie Kiely replied for Tipp.

But, it was all Cork on the resumption as they scored six points without response with Kerrigan leading by example. They led by 0-10 to 0-8 after 63 minutes before Tipp pounced for a quick-fire 1-1 with Sweeney goaling three minutes later for a two-point lead.

But Connolly palmed in a Cork goal within 30 seconds for the winning score, despite five minutes injury-time.

Cork: K O’Halloran; M Shields, J O’Sullivan, K Crowley; C O’Driscoll, J Loughrey, T Clancy; I Maguire, R Deane; Brian O’Driscoll, P Kerrigan (0-3), captain, J O’Rourke; C O’Neill (0-1 from a free), P Kelleher, L Connolly (1-2). Subs: D O’Connor (0-2, 1 free) for Kelleher 30 mins, Barry O’Driscoll (0-1) for Brian O’Driscoll 35 mins, S Powter for C O’Driscoll half-time, M Collins (0-1) for Barry O’Driscoll, blood sub, 44-49 mins and for Deane 51 mins, M Hurley for O’Rourke 59 mins, G Murphy for O’Neill, 65 mins

Tipperary: C Kenrick; P Codd, S O’Connell, A Campbell; B Maher, R Kiely (0-1), J Feehan; L Casey, G Hannigan; J Keane, D Foley, L Boland (0-1); C Sweeney (1-5, 1 free), M Quinlivan, B Fox. Subs: L McGrath (0-1) for Quinlivan injured 18 mins, K O’Halloran (0-1) for Foley 47 mins, A Moloney for Casey 52 mins, C O’Shaughnessy for O’Connell injured and K Bergin for Hannigan 57 mins, J Lonergan for Boland 65 mins

Referee: C Branagan (Down)