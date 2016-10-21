Killyclogher ease to Tyrone title thanks to second chance

Tyrone star Mark Bradley was the key man as his side thumped Coalisland in final replay

Fergal Meenagh of Killyclogher and Plunkett Kane of Coalisland during the Tyrone Senior Football Championship final replay. Photo: Inpho

Killyclogher 0-20 Coalisland 0-6

Killyclogher romped to victory over 14-man Coalisland in last night’s Tyrone SFC final replay to take their second title.

Tyrone star Mark Bradley led the way with a sublime display of finishing, hitting eight points, six of them, from play.

Bradley was on fire in the opening half, tormenting three different markers as he flashed over the game’s four opening scores.

Tiernan McCann added another as the St Mary’s raced ahead, and they were seven-nil up by the time Cormac O’Hagan hit Coalisland’s first score, from a ‘45.

Bradley’s sixth score from play made it 0-8 to 0-1, and Conall McCann stretched the advantage to eight points with a ‘45.

Coalisland could make little headway against a tight and well organised defence, and went in at the break trailing by 0-9 to 0-2.

Padraig Hampsey’s second booking reduced Coalisland to 14 men, and it was plain sailing from there to the finish for the St Mary’s.

Aidy Kelly, Simon O’Neill and the McCann brothers all landed scores, and Bradley, who had already overtaken Clonoe’s Danny McNulty to secure the Forbes Trophy Top Scorer award, knocked over a a free to open out a 12 points margin midway through the half.

Killyclogher: S Fox, M Swift, D Gorman, G Sludden, T McCann (0-2), E Bradley, G Wallace, C McCann (0-2, 1 ‘45), F Meenagh (0-1), A Kelly (0-1), S O’Neill (0-4, 2f), N Donnelly (0-1), E McFadden, M Bradley (0-8, 2f), L Meenan.

Subs: T Flanagan for Kelly, J Carlin (0-1, f) for O’Neill, C Donnelly for Sludden, D Carlin for E Bradley, N McFadden for M Bradley

Coalisland: J Curran, S Hughes, L O’Neill, M McKernan (0-1), E Hampsey, N Kerr, D Fee, P Hampsey, P McGahan, P Kane (0-1), C O’Hagan (0-1, ‘45), S McNally (0-2, 2f), C Quinn, B Toner, D Thornton (0-1).

Subs: P Donnelly for Fee, C Bayne for O’Hagan, J Carberry for Quinn, S Corr for Hughes (BC), G Toner for McGahan, N Fox for E Hampsey

Your Comments
